The co-founder and chairman of the cryptocurrency asset company Intotheblock sold his condo at Ocean Tower Two in Key Biscayne for $5.8 million.

Records show Leonard Boord sold the 5,207-square-foot oceanfront condo at 791 Crandon Boulevard to ASAP 908 LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company managed by Phillip M. Jaffe, principal and CEO of Provident Real Estate Ventures.

Jaffe co-founded the Plymouth, Minnesota-based firm in 2013. It acquires and operates commercial real estate, according to its website.

The Key Biscayne condo hit the market in February at $6 million. Carlos Coto of One Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. Douglas Kinsley with Fortune International Realty Key Biscayne represented Jaffe.

Boord bought unit 908 at Ocean Tower Two for $5.6 million in 2014, records show.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath unit has a library, staff quarters and four garage spaces, according to the listing.

Along with serving as chairman of Miami-based Intotheblock, Boord currently holds many other positions. He is the founder and partner at Miami-based investment firm Slon Capital, the vice chair of the board of directors of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the FIU Board of Trustees in January, according to his Linkedin.

This sale was the most expensive condo trade in Miami-Dade during the final week of October. Other Key Biscayne sales this year include the former Burger King CEO selling his waterfront home for $8.2 million, and the wife of the late founder of a Boston investment management firm selling her waterfront home for $8.6 million.