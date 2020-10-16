Open Menu

Eighty Seven Park’s priciest penthouse sells for $37M

Sale price is 46% below the original asking price of $68M

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 16, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eighty Seven Park (iStock)

Eighty Seven Park (iStock)

A penthouse at Eighty Seven Park sold for $37 million, marking the highest price sale at the Miami Beach luxury condo tower.

Records show that the developer, Terra, through 8701 Collins Development LLC, sold the unit, PH1, to Miami 360 LLC, managed by Joseph M. Hernandez, who chairs the real estate practice group at Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman.

The developer also provided $20 million in financing, records show.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom penthouse has 12,410 square feet of interior space and 18,247 square feet of outdoor terraces. It also features a service suite, a private gym, home theater and a rooftop terrace with two 45-foot long infinity pools, summer kitchens and an outdoor theater.

The Renzo Piano-designed Eighty Seven Park in North Beach had much higher hopes for the sale price of the penthouse. The two-story unit went on the market with an asking price of $68 million in 2018. It sold for 46 percent below that asking price.

Eloy Carmenate of Douglas Elliman leads sales of the 18-story tower that was completed last year. He declined to provide any information about the buyer.

Records show the next priciest condo sold to date at Eighty Seven Park is unit 1702, which sold for $18.2 million in April.

Features of Eighty Seven Park include an underground parking garage, a gym/spa and a rooftop terrace.

The tower was built on the site of the former Howard Johnson Dezerland Hotel, which was originally known as the Biltmore Terrace. Terra bought the property for $65 million in 2013.

Buyers at Eighty Seven Park include Michael Huffington, who paid $7.5 million for his unit; Daniel Glass, a music industry executive and managing director of Goldman Sachs, who bought multiple units for a combined $18.3 million; and the wife of former Domino’s Pizza CEO, who paid $11.45 million for a unit.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
douglas ellimanEighty Seven Parkmiami beachterra

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jeffrey Soffer and Fontainebleau Miami Beach (Getty)

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing
Developer Camilo Miguel Jr. and renderings of the project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project
Residential sales surged in South Florida in the third quarter (Credit: iStock)

Single-family saves the day. Q3 resi sales up in South Florida

Single-family saves the day. Q3 resi sales up in South Florida
Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and a rendering of the project (Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and 1531 Stillwater Drive (Getty, Zillow)

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals
Renderings of the project

Miami Beach board approves Generator hostel/hotel expansion

Miami Beach board approves Generator hostel/hotel expansion
Deauville Beach Resort

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment
2120 Bay Avenue (Realtor)

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.