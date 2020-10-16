Paul Wallner, an executive for a chain of cancer treatment centers, bought a Hibiscus Island waterfront mansion for $7.8 million.

Wallner bought the Miami Beach home at 121 North Hibiscus Drive from Marlon Meir Avneri, according to records.

Wallner is senior vice president of 21st Century Oncology, the largest radiation oncology provider in the country. Headquartered in Fort Myers, 21st Century Oncology operates 129 centers in the U.S. and 36 in Latin America, according to its website. Wallner joined as senior vice president in 2004. Previously, he served as chief of the Clinical Radiation Oncology Branch of the National Cancer Institute.

Danny Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty represented Avneri, who bought the property in 2017 and listed it the following year at $13 million. After price chops, it was most recently asking $7.9 million in September.

The home, built in 1998, sits on nearly half an acre of land and has seven bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a pool, 120 feet of water frontage and a private dock with a boat lift, according to the listing.

Nearby, Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands have seen several pricey sales recently. Among them, two c-suite executives at different companies bought a Venetian Islands mansion for $12.8 million, a Brazilan billionaire sold a waterfront home for $10.2 million and a former Ford executive sold his estate for $18 million.