Open Menu

Healthcare exec pays $8M for waterfront Hibiscus Island mansion

Property first hit the market for $13M in 2018

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 16, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Paul Wallner and 121 N Hibiscus Drive (Realtor)

Paul Wallner and 121 N Hibiscus Drive (Realtor)

Paul Wallner, an executive for a chain of cancer treatment centers, bought a Hibiscus Island waterfront mansion for $7.8 million.

Wallner bought the Miami Beach home at 121 North Hibiscus Drive from Marlon Meir Avneri, according to records.

Wallner is senior vice president of 21st Century Oncology, the largest radiation oncology provider in the country. Headquartered in Fort Myers, 21st Century Oncology operates 129 centers in the U.S. and 36 in Latin America, according to its website. Wallner joined as senior vice president in 2004. Previously, he served as chief of the Clinical Radiation Oncology Branch of the National Cancer Institute.

Danny Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty represented Avneri, who bought the property in 2017 and listed it the following year at $13 million. After price chops, it was most recently asking $7.9 million in September.

The home, built in 1998, sits on nearly half an acre of land and has seven bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. It also features a pool, 120 feet of water frontage and a private dock with a boat lift, according to the listing.

Nearby, Miami Beach’s Venetian Islands have seen several pricey sales recently. Among them, two c-suite executives at different companies bought a Venetian Islands mansion for $12.8 million, a Brazilan billionaire sold a waterfront home for $10.2 million and a former Ford executive sold his estate for $18 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Eighty Seven Park (iStock)

Eighty Seven Park’s priciest penthouse sells for $37M

Eighty Seven Park’s priciest penthouse sells for $37M
Jeffrey Soffer and Fontainebleau Miami Beach (Getty)

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s $1B loan exits special servicing
Developer Camilo Miguel Jr. and renderings of the project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project

Mast Capital wins initial approval for shorter Mid-Miami Beach condo project
Len Blavatnik, Vlad Doronin and a rendering of the project (Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower

Miami Beach approves zoning change allowing for Aman tower
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and 1531 Stillwater Drive (Getty, Zillow)

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals

Miami Beach slashes fines for illegal short-term rentals
Renderings of the project

Miami Beach board approves Generator hostel/hotel expansion

Miami Beach board approves Generator hostel/hotel expansion
Deauville Beach Resort

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment

Deauville Beach Resort loses court battle tied to $400K judgment
2120 Bay Avenue (Realtor)

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions

Renter who sought to ride out pandemic in Miami Beach home sues owner, brokerage over alleged filthy conditions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.