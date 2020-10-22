Open Menu

Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

Last year, Forbes named the boxing champ the highest paid athlete of the decade, with $915M in earnings

Oct.October 22, 2020 01:35 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Floyd Mayweather & 5501 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps and Jun Sato/Getty Images)

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sold his waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.3 million, taking a loss of over $1 million.

Records show Mayweather, as trustee of The West Coast Legacy Trust, sold the property at 5501 Pine Tree Drive to Julian and Natalia Saban.

The boxing champ bought the four-bedroom, five-bathroom house in 2016 for $7.7 million, according to records. That means Mayweather, who is known as “Money Mayweather,” took a $1.4 million loss on the sale.

Last year, Forbes named Mayweather the highest paid athlete of the decade, with $915 million in earnings. Of that, he pocketed more than $500 million, alone, for his 2015 and 2017 fights with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather started his professional boxing career in 1996 and retired in 2015 with a record of 49-0. He came out of retirement in 2017 to fight famed MMA fighter McGregor.

The 5,200-square-foot home was built in 2015 and features white glass and wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room, and has a Cameo white lacquer kitchen, according to a previous listing.

The outdoor area is fit for a champ too, including an infinity-edge pool, 80 feet of water frontage with a boat dock and 10-foot tall Ipe wood privacy walls.

Pine Tree Drive, which runs along the Intracoastal Waterway, has had plenty of high-priced waterfront sales recently. HES Group’s managing partner and founder sold a waterfront home on Pine Tree Drive for $7 million, an auto insurance mogul sold a 10,000-square-foot mansion for $7.3 million and JFK’s nephew, Anthony Kennedy Shriver, sold his Pine Tree Drive home for $8.15 million.





Tags
Celebrity Real Estatemiami beachpine tree drive

