Dezer Development will return to the North Miami Beach commission for a re-vote on two ordinances tied to the contentious redevelopment of the Intracoastal Mall, despite securing approval earlier this week.

In the Zoom commission meeting on Tuesday that ended after 2 a.m., two commissioners were absent for the vote. Still, the two ordinances passed on second reading. Three commissioners voted for the zoning amendments and 30-year development agreement, and two voted against.

The Miami Herald first reported that North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo announced he was “scrapping the results” and scheduling another vote after one commissioner was disconnected from the meeting and another fell asleep. (The first reading vote also occurred during a meeting in September that ended past 3 a.m.)

A spokesperson for the city said the date and time for a new vote is under discussion, likely in November, but has not yet been confirmed. The spokesperson said Tuesday’s vote was not rescinded.

Developer Gil Dezer told The Real Deal he was disappointed, but is looking forward to continuing to work with the city. “I’m chalking it up to 2020,” he said.

The public forum and discussion among the developer and commissioners during Tuesday evening’s meeting lasted hours, with dozens of people speaking in opposition to the project. DeFillipo, who voted in favor of the redevelopment, is running for re-election Nov. 3, and is being challenged by Bruce Kusens, who opposes the project.

The project, called Uptown Harbour, could eventually bring 2,000 units of housing, 375,000 square feet of retail, 200,000 square feet of office, a hotel, harbor and park to the waterfront site, transforming the nearly 30-acre property. Zyscovich Architects is designing the development.

As part of the approval, Dezer would also build police and fire substations, a community center, and infrastructure around the project.