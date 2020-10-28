Open Menu

20/20 vision: MyEyeDr CEO buys waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $11M

Sellers custom built the home last year

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 28, 2020 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
377 Eagle Drive (Realtor)

The founder and CEO of MyEyeDr. bought a waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $11.2 million.

Records show Robert A. Samit and his wife, Nancy, bought the home at 377 Eagle Drive from Jeffrey and Lisa Scott. Jeffrey Scott is the former president and CEO of Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. According to his LinkedIn, he held the position from 2013 to 2019.

The Scott family purchased the Admirals Cove property in 2015 for $3 million, records show. A home on the site, built in 1991, was knocked down in 2017, and the new mansion was finished in 2019.

Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties & Club Communities represented the Scott family, while Alex Kaplan of Douglas Elliman represented the Samit family. The home hit the market in August at $15 million, with a price drop the next month to $14 million.

The 9,800-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, a theatre with a 25-foot screen, a golf simulator and a six-car garage. The outdoor area features a saltwater infinity pool, an outdoor living room and 220 feet of water frontage, according to the listing.

Robert Samit founded MyEyeDr., an eye health and wellness company, in Vienna, Virginia, in 2001. MyEyeDr. now has 40 vision care centers in the Washington, D.C. area and 500 in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Midwest and Southeast region, according to its website.

In August 2019, West Street Capital Partners VII, a fund managed by the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, bought Capital Vision Services, the company that manages MyEyeDr. optometry practices. The Wall Street Journal had valued the deal at $2.7 billion, including debt.

Other recent Jupiter sales include St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina selling his riverfront estate for $8 million, amateur golfer Ina Kim-Schaad buying a waterfront mansion for $5.9 million and the organizer of the “Trumptilla” boat parade selling his waterfront home for $5.7 million.





