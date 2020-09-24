Amateur golfer Ina Kim-Schaad bought a waterfront mansion in Jupiter for $5.9 million.

The golfer and her husband, Ian Schaad, bought the home at 5280 Pennock Point Road from John and Donna Berger, according to records.

Kim-Schaad, winner of the United States Golf Association’s 33rd U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in 2019, was formerly senior vice president and head of global securities finance sales at Jefferies Group, a New York-based financial services company. Schaad is the managing director of Jane Street Capital, a New York-based global proprietary trading firm.

The Berger family bought the 8,233-square-foot mansion in 2011 for $3.3 million. The house, built in 2004, sits on nearly an acre of land, according to records.

Rob Thomson with Waterfront Properties & Club Communities brokered the deal. The house went on the market in May for $5.9 million.

The six-bedroom home, built by Ecclestone Signature Homes, has eight bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and over 100 feet of water frontage with views of Jupiter Lighthouse, according to the listing.

Among recent sales in Jupiter, the “Trumptilla” boat parade organizer sold his home for $5.7 million this month. Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer bought a $9.8 million mansion in July, and former casino executive Joseph Lashinger sold his Jupiter estate for $5.5 million in June.