Baseball player Yonder Alonso sells Coral Gables home

Baseball player Yonder Alonso, who is now with the San Diego Padres, sold his Coral Gables home for $3 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Alonso sold the house at 7263 Southwest 53rd Court to an undisclosed buyer, according to a release. Alonso bought the home for $2.6 million in 2017, the same year it was built, records show.

Jeffrey Miller with Brown Harris Stevens represented Alonso, while Diana Gutierrez of Mocca Realty represented the buyer. Miller declined to provide information on the buyer, and Gutierrez could not be reached for comment.

The 4,529-square-foot home has five bathrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The outdoor area includes a covered living area, a pool and a mini-golf area.

According to Realtor.com, the house was listed in August for $3.4 million.

Alonso, a native of Cuba, attended Coral Gables High school and the University of Miami. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2008 and has played for seven teams during his major league career. Early this year he signed a one-year, minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

He was traded to the San Diego Padres in August. Alonso is the brother-in-law of Padres infielder Manny Machado, who recently bought a home in Coral Gables for $7.2 million.

