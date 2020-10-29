Open Menu

Spec home developer Eddie Irvine buys Venetian Islands lot

Waterfront lots on Biscayne and San Marco islands sold to two different buyers

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 29, 2020 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eddie Irvine with 1061 N Venetian Drive and 1350 S Venetian Way (Getty, Realtor)

Eddie Irvine with 1061 N Venetian Drive and 1350 S Venetian Way (Getty, Realtor)

Two Venetian Island lots less than a mile apart sold to different buyers for a total of $11.4 million, one to developer Eddie Irvine.

Irvine, a former Formula One racer turned spec home developer, paid $5.1 million for the property at 1061 North Venetian Drive. Venetian 1061 LP, a company managed by Kevin Flaherty, the co-founder of Savile Bay, sold the Biscayne Island lot to Irvine’s Spanish Rose LLC.

Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group brokered the deal. Irvine plans to build a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home designed by Max Strang of Miami-based Strang Design, according to the listing. It will include a theater, rooftop terrace and 100 feet of water frontage.

Flaherty paid $5.3 million for the 15,000-square-foot lot in 2017.

In the second deal, Eagle Ventures USA LLC, led by Peter Marano, sold the lot at 1350 South Venetian Way on San Marco Island to Moses David Silverman for $6.25 million. Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty brokered the sale.

Marano’s LLC paid $5.2 million for the 12,000-square-foot Venetian Islands property in 2013, which included a house that was demolished in 2014.

Irvine has been active this year. He recently sold the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom home at 1771 North View Drive on the Sunset Islands for $16 million.

The luxury home market has been active throughout the pandemic, especially in Miami Beach and on the Venetian Islands.

Earlier this month, the waterfront mansion at 436 West Rivo Alto Drive sold for $12.8 million, and a Brazilian billionaire sold the waterfront home at 709 East Dilido Drive for $10.2 million – both on the Venetians.

In September, a group of developers sold a newly built Venetian Islands spec home for $13.6 million.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beachvenetian islands

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Jon Oringer and 4358 North Bay Road (Getty, Realtor)

Billionaire Shutterstock founder pays $42M for Miami Beach mansion, marking record

Billionaire Shutterstock founder pays $42M for Miami Beach mansion, marking record
Pharrell, Eric Birnbaum and David Grutman with a rendering of the hotel (Getty, Linkedin, Goodtime Hotel)

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel

Pharrell, David Grutman partner with developer to launch South Beach hotel
Icon unit tops list of most expensive condo sales in Miami-Dade (Google Maps; Icon Brickell)

Condo sales and dollar volume up from last week

Condo sales and dollar volume up from last week
Phil Collins, Orianne Collins, and 5800 North Bay Road (Credit: Tim Chapman/Getty Images, and John Parra/Getty Images)

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave

Phil Collins wants to sell his Miami Beach mansion for $40M, but his ex-wife won’t leave
6493 Allison Road (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

One Thousand Museum developer sells Allison Island home

One Thousand Museum developer sells Allison Island home
Greg Mirmelli with 2120 Bay Avenue (Credit: John Parra/Getty Images)

Miami Beach investor sells waterfront home for $18M, following bidding war

Miami Beach investor sells waterfront home for $18M, following bidding war
Floyd Mayweather & 5501 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps and Jun Sato/Getty Images)

Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss

Taking it on the chin: Floyd Mayweather Jr. sells Miami Beach home at a loss
1500 West 21st Street and Todd Glaser (Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth, Todd Michael Glaser)

Todd Glaser buys waterfront Sunset Islands home with plans to list it for $10M

Todd Glaser buys waterfront Sunset Islands home with plans to list it for $10M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.