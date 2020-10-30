Open Menu

Atlantic Pacific’s plan for mixed-use affordable housing project near Cutler Bay advances

Construction expected to start in 2022

TRD MIAMI /
Oct.October 30, 2020 03:30 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CEO of Atlantic Pacific CEO Howard Cohen and Homestead Avenue and Southwest 184th Street, Miami-Dade (Google Maps)

CEO of Atlantic Pacific CEO Howard Cohen and Homestead Avenue and Southwest 184th Street, Miami-Dade (Google Maps)

Atlantic Pacific Communities’ plans for a mixed-use development near Cutler Bay, with at least 500 residential units including affordable housing, are moving forward.

Miami-Dade County last week approved a 90-year master ground lease for a subsidiary of Miami-based Atlantic Pacific, led by CEO Howard Cohen.

The development, called Quail Roost Transit Village, will be built on almost 9 acres along the South Dade TransitWay, at Homestead Avenue and Southwest 184th Street, according to a press release. The project will include 140 affordable units.

The land is owned by the Miami-Dade Transit Authority and the county’s public housing authority.

The development will consist of five phases. The first phase, valued at more than $50 million, will include 200 units and a structured parking garage. The second phase will have about 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Construction should begin in the first quarter of 2022, according to the release.

Greenberg Traurig’s Nancy Lash, Ryan Bailine and Stephanie Jimenez assisted Atlantic Pacific with the lease approval. Ethan Wasserman and Nicole Wolfe are working on the project’s land use entitlements for phase one, according to the release.

Under the terms of the lease, Miami-Dade County will receive more than $2.5 million, with the exact amount depending on the total number of units ultimately constructed, plus a percentage of rent from the commercial components of the development.

The county also approved $6 million from the county’s Documentary Stamp Surtax Program to support the development, according to the lease.

In November, Atlantic Pacific Communities closed on a $26.64 million loan from Bank of America for an affordable housing development in Fort Lauderdale. That same month, the company and Rockpoint Group sold an apartment complex in Lauderdale Lakes for $102.9 million to a Canadian investment group.

Other affordable, multifamily projects planned for Miami-Dade County include a 112-unit rental project by Pinnacle that secured $30.8 million of financing earlier this month, and a 66-unit housing project near North Miami to be developed by Global One Investment Group.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
affordable housingatlantic pacificmultifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Michael Wohl & site plans

Affordable housing developers plan Pompano Beach townhouse project

Affordable housing developers plan Pompano Beach townhouse project
Multifamily project in Palm Beach County advances

Multifamily project in Palm Beach County advances

Multifamily project in Palm Beach County advances
Davie property and Will Blodgett, founding partner of Fairstead

Fairstead buys senior housing in Davie for $18M

Fairstead buys senior housing in Davie for $18M
Victor Ballestas and Wrecker’s Cay

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
Jorge Perez, Mario Procida, and Lewis Swezy (Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade

Miami-Dade approves three affordable housing redevelopment projects for south Dade
Renderings of the project (Courtesy of Pinnacle)

Pinnacle scores $31M for senior affordable housing development

Pinnacle scores $31M for senior affordable housing development
Grant Cardone

Lawsuit seeking class action status accuses Grant Cardone of misleading investors

Lawsuit seeking class action status accuses Grant Cardone of misleading investors
Wynwood Works rendering and Udonis Haslem (Credit: Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)

Magellan Housing and Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem to build Wynwood apartment project on city-owned land

Magellan Housing and Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem to build Wynwood apartment project on city-owned land
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.