Andrew Richardson, the COO of a South Florida-based real estate investment firm, sold his Boca Raton home for $5 million.

Richardson, and his wife Erin, sold their 7,078-square-foot house at 1298 Cocoanut Road to Willie Bordelon III and Megan Pagliuca, according to records.

Andrew Richardson was named COO of Boca Raton-based Waypoint Real Estate Investments in May of last year. The firm acquires and develops multifamily projects, student housing and senior housing properties across the U.S., according to its website.

The Richardson family paid $4.8 million for the home in 2019. It first went on the market at $5.3 million in May, but the asking price rose slightly to $5.4 million in June.

Joseph Liguori of Premier Estate Properties represented the Richardsons, and Victoria Brewer with Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house has walled and gated grounds, a pool, and is less than half a mile from the ocean, according to the listing. The house was built in 2007.

Willie “Will” Bordelon III is executive vice president of strategic engagements at Columbia, Maryland-based Merkle, a marketing agency. His wife, Pagliuca, is the chief media & data officer at Hearts & Science, a New York-based marketing agency.

Several mansions have sold in Boca Raton this summer. A home in the Royal Yacht & Country Club sold for $9.4 million this month, and a plastic surgeon bought a house for $5.5 million last month. Also in August, an aviation executive bought a waterfront mansion in Boca Raton for $7 million.