Boca Raton mansion sells for $9M

A mansion in the Royal Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton sold for $9.4 million.

Catherine Stile of Brooklyn sold the 8,361-square-foot mansion at 261 West Alexander Palm Road to Tiffany Palagonia, according to records.

Stile had paid $3.3 million for the land in 2017, and built the house one year later, records show.

In September, Stile paid $2.9 million for the almost 3,000-square-foot waterfront house at 2909 Spanish River Road in Boca Raton, across the Gulf Stream from Royal Palm.

The two-story mansion she sold has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to an online listing. David W. Roberts with Royal Palm Properties represented the seller. Carlos Alleyne with RE/MAX Advantage Plus represented the buyer.

It was listed in June 2018 for $12.5 million. The price dropped to $12.3 million in September 2018, then $12 million in April 2019.

The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club has seen some notable sales this year. A Boca Raton plastic surgeon bought a mansion for $5.5 million in August. A former Amazon executive who created its business-to-business sales program paid $5.15 million for a mansion at the club that same month. In May, the former CEO of the craft store Michaels and his wife sold their waterfront estate at the club for $10 million.