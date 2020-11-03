Open Menu

Hospitality mogul David Grutman sells Miami Beach home for $8M

It was listed for $8.9M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 03, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
2201 Sunset Drive and David Grutman (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

Hospitality mogul David Grutman sold his waterfront Sunset Islands house for $8.3 million, five months after listing it for sale.

Dina Goldentayer

The Groot Hospitality founder sold the property at 2201 Sunset Drive to an undisclosed buyer. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller. It hit the market in June for $8.9 million.

Grutman, who sold a majority stake in Groot Hospitality to Live Nation Entertainment about a year ago, owns the nightclub LIV at the Fontainebleau, Story, Komodo, Swan & Bar Bevy and other food and beverage concepts.

He’s also partnering with Pharrell Williams and developer Eric Birnbaum on the Goodtime Hotel on Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue, which is set to open early next year. Williams is also a partner in Swan in the Miami Design District.

Property records show Grutman paid $5.1 million for the Sunset Island IV house in 2013. It was built in 1937 and later expanded.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house spans 6,673 square feet, and includes a pool, 208 feet of water frontage, a gym, a secret garden and two terraces. It has been featured in Elle Decor and the New York Times.

2201 Sunset Drive (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

The luxury home market in Miami Beach has been on fire. Also on Sunset Island IV, investor Greg Mirmelli sold the house at 2120 Bay Avenue for $18 million following a bidding war.

Homebuilders Todd Michael Glaser and Barry Brodsky also each picked up properties on the Sunset Islands in October.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.