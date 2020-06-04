Open Menu

Hospitality mogul David Grutman lists Sunset Islands home

He recently sold a majority stake in his company to Live Nation

TRD MIAMI /
Jun.June 04, 2020 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
2201 Sunset Drive and David Grutman (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

2201 Sunset Drive and David Grutman (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

UPDATED, June 4, 2:42 p.m.: Hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman is looking to sell his Sunset Islands home.

Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality, which owns the nightclub LIV at the Fontainebleau, Story, Komodo, Swan & Bar Bevy and other food and beverage concepts, listed his waterfront home at 2201 Sunset Drive in Miami Beach for $8.9 million.

Grutman sold a majority stake in Groot Hospitality to Live Nation Entertainment for an undisclosed amount in October.

His home on Sunset Island I has been featured in Elle Decor and the New York Times.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house spans 6,673 square feet, and includes a pool, 208 feet of water frontage, a gym, a secret garden and two terraces, according to the listing. It’s on the market with Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman.

Dina Goldentayer

Dina Goldentayer

Property records show he paid $5.1 million for the house in 2013. It was built in 1937 and later expanded.

Grutman’s partners include Pharrell Williams at Swan in the Miami Design District. When Live Nation purchased a stake in his company, the company said Groot Hospitality has 11 new projects planned for Miami, Las Vegas, Dallas and Dubai. In Miami Beach, that includes the Firestone redevelopment at 1575 Alton Road into Winker’s Diner and Toothfairy, a bakery.

Recent sales on the Sunset Islands include the $14.3 million closing of 2138 Bay Avenue to a Toronto financier, and the $6.2 million sale of 1515 West 22nd Street to Brad Miller and his wife Jamie.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
miami beachsunset islands

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Renderings of the projects with Aria Mehrabi

Robert Finvarb, Aria Mehrabi seek approval of mixed-use projects in North Beach

Robert Finvarb, Aria Mehrabi seek approval of mixed-use projects in North Beach
Miami Beach Votes To Reopen Pools (Credit: iStock)

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off

Miami Beach votes to reopen pools in resi buildings, but needs the county to sign off
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Manager Jimmy Morales (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote

Miami-Dade targets June 1 opening date for hotels, beaches following Miami Beach vote
2138 Bay Avenue, Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

Toronto financier pays $14M for Sunset Islands home

Toronto financier pays $14M for Sunset Islands home
A photo illustration of 620 Arvida Parkway (Credit: Compass, iStock)

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus

Staying on the sunny side: South Florida resi brokers see upside in coronavirus
Camilo Miguel, Jr. and renderings of the project

Mast Capital wants to build a 290-foot tall Miami Beach condo tower

Mast Capital wants to build a 290-foot tall Miami Beach condo tower
Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber (Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Miami Beach creates $550K rent relief fund

Miami Beach creates $550K rent relief fund
Ocean Drive after most visitors have checked out of their hotels in a citywide effort to contain COVID-19. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How badly are SoFla retailers and hotels suffering from Covid-19?

How badly are SoFla retailers and hotels suffering from Covid-19?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.