HomeBridge CEO spends $13M on waterfront Boca Raton mansion

The CEO of a mortgage lending company bought a waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $12.95 million.

Records show Peter R. Norden and his wife, Barbara, bought the house at 378 East Alexander Palm Road from John F. and Joan Inganamort.

Peter Norden is the CEO of Iselin, New Jersey-based HomeBridge Financial Services, a privately held, non-bank mortgage lending company, according to its website. He’s held the position since 2012.

The Inganamorts paid $925,000 for the property in 1981 and built a new mansion that they completed in 1997, records show.

According to Realtor.com, the 11,492-square-foot house first hit the market at $16.75 million in 2007. After many price changes over the years, the most recent asking price was $13.2 million in May 2018. David W. Roberts of Royal Palm Properties brokered the deal.

The two-story mansion has seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a guest house, a boathouse and 248 feet of Intracoastal Waterway and canal frontage, according to the listing.

Other recent sales in Boca Raton include a billionaire building supplies businesswoman buying a Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club mansion for $15.9 million, the owner of a European hotel chain buying a waterfront home for $5.5 million and the COO of a real estate investment firm selling his home for $5 million.