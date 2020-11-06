Open Menu

Data center executive buys Venetian Islands mansion for $10M

It sold for $10.8M, including furnishings and custom Italian kitchen

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 06, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Joshua W. Maes and 440 Dilido Drive (Linkedin, Luxe Living Realty)

An Argentinian cable executive sold his waterfront Venetian Islands mansion for $9.5 million to the chief operating officer of a data centers company.

Property records show Hermes Venetian LLC, which is tied to Alfredo Vila Santander, sold the property at 440 West Dilido Drive Joshua W. Maes and his wife, Stephanie. The six-bedroom, 6,211-square-foot mansion sold for $10.8 million, including furnishings and a custom $500,000 Officine Gullo kitchen. It’s on Di Lido island.

Joshua Maes is COO of Netrality Data Centers, which operates data centers in Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, according to its website.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented the seller, while Jeffrey Fields of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

The mansion was previously sold in 2016 for $10 million.

The property includes 60 feet of water frontage and a 1,600-square-foot rooftop deck.

The closing adds to a number of $10 million-plus sales on the Venetian Islands. Late last month, two lots on the Venetians that are less than a mile apart sold to different buyers for a total of $11.4 million, one to developer Eddie Irvine. On Di Lido island, a Brazilian billionaire sold his waterfront home for $10.2 million earlier in October.





