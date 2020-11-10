Open Menu

Grover Corlew’s Pompano Beach multifamily project advances

Proposal calls for 355 apartments

TRD MIAMI
Nov. 10, 2020
By Wade Millward
Mark Corlew, Anuj Grover, and a rendering of Pompano Station

Pompano Beach commissioners unanimously approved a rule change that affects the design of a proposed 355-unit mixed-use multifamily development.

The planned Pompano Station project is expected to include two eight-story buildings at 2335, 2401 and 2413 East Atlantic Boulevard, according to records.

The landowner is a company associated with Boca Raton-based real estate investment group Grover Corlew, led by principals Mark Corlew and Anuj Grover. Dennis Mele of the Greenspoon Marder law firm represented the developer at the commission meeting on Tuesday.

Grover Corlew paid more than $7 million to buy the development site, according to records.

Without the approved amendment, the developer would have had to construct Pompano Station so that floorplates above the fifth floor would be reduced in size. Instead of a “tower” type building, the developer wants a “courtyard” style, Mele explained at a city planning meeting earlier this year, according to the meeting’s minutes. Courtyards usually wrap around a parking garage, whereas towers usually have parking as a podium with residential on top.

Other multifamily projects planned in Pompano Beach include a 122-unit apartment project at the corner of Southwest 11th Street and South Dixie Highway West, and a 138-unit affordable housing townhouse development called Highland Oaks to be developed by Coral Rock Development Group and Paragon Group of Florida.





