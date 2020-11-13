Spec home developer Ramin Aleyasin sold a waterfront Venetian Islands mansion for $20.4 million, setting a new record in Miami Beach at nearly $3,100 per square foot.

The property at 10 West San Marino Drive hit the market earlier this year for $23.5 million with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty agent Nelson Gonzalez. Gonzalez is also part of the development team, he said.

Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group represented the buyer. Both Gonzalez and Johnston declined to comment on the buyer’s identity.

Gonzalez said he had five offers at the same time for the San Marino Island property, toward the end.

The sale beats the previous record of $2,750 per square foot for 802 West Dilido Drive, which traded last year for $15.6 million.

Aleyasin’s Ramin Designs + Development completed the home earlier this year, which was designed by Dunagan Diverio Design Group. Artefacto furnished the property, and the developer brought in Fredric Snitzer Gallery to curate artwork.

The mansion, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a theater, sits on a 12,800-square-foot lot. It includes a rooftop deck, heated saltwater pool and spa, dock, boatlift and a new 10-foot tall seawall. The developer paid $7.5 million for the lot in 2018.

In September, Jacques Nasser, former Ford Motor Company president and CEO, sold his waterfront Venetian Islands property for $18 million.

Developer Eddie Irvine, a former Formula One racer turned spec home developer, paid $5.1 million for the property at 1061 North Venetian Drive last month.