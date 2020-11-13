Open Menu

Developers propose multifamily mixed-use project in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach CRA bought the land in 2018 for $3M

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 13, 2020 09:45 AM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bill Morris of Southcoast, and a rendering of the project (Credit: RLC Architects)

Bill Morris of Southcoast, and a rendering of the project (Credit: RLC Architects)

A partnership of developers wants to build a mixed-use project that would include an eight-story, 229-unit apartment building in Boynton Beach.

During a Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency board meeting on Tuesday, Harold “Sonny” Van Arnem, principal of Van Arnem Properties, and Bill Morris of Southcoast Partners told board members they would prefer that the CRA not issue a request for proposals for the CRA-owned land at 115 North Federal Highway.

The partnership submitted a letter of intent earlier this year to buy the land, with plans to build the apartment building, 8,000 square feet of retail space and 544 parking spaces, according to documents submitted to the board. The apartments will include studios between 400 square feet and 600 square feet up to three-bedroom units of about 1,345 square feet.

The developers aim to start construction in May 2022, begin preleasing in October 2023, and open in January 2024, according to the documents.

The board took no action Tuesday on the letter of intent or the property, which the board bought in 2018 for $3 million from the Congregational United Church of Christ. The board will discuss the letter of intent again in December.

CRA Executive Director Michael Simon told the board that the CRA has received at least one other letter of intent for the property but did not go into detail.

Some board members pushed back against the developers’ assertions that launching a request for proposal would needlessly delay the development for years. Van Arnem told the board a project he is developing on West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach is still pending approval, despite the RFP being issued in 2010.

Boynton Beach commissioner Justin Katz said the RFP process is meant to create transparency, fairness and public input regarding who buys the land and who builds on it.

He also requested that board members write protections into the deal with the developers to avoid delays and conflict seen with the city’s Town Square project developed by JKM Developers.

Other planned projects in Boynton Beach include a planned grocery-anchored mixed-use project that received a $27 million construction loan in April.

Proposed mixed-use projects in Palm Beach County include Sheldon Rubin’s 348 multifamily units and nearly 27,000 square feet of commercial development on land currently used as agricultural and equestrian in the central part of the county.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boynton beachmultifamilyretail market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John K. Markey and a map of the area

    JKM’s mixed-use development in Wellington advances

    JKM’s mixed-use development in Wellington advances
    David Martin, Central Shopping Plaza, and a rendering of the apartment complex

    Terra proposes 1,384-unit apartment complex near Magic City Casino

    Terra proposes 1,384-unit apartment complex near Magic City Casino
    Terra CEO David Martin and 16000 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines

    Terra, Lennar’s Pembroke Pines townhome project advances

    Terra, Lennar’s Pembroke Pines townhome project advances
    Mark Corlew, Anuj Grover, and a rendering of Pompano Station

    Grover Corlew’s Pompano Beach multifamily project advances

    Grover Corlew’s Pompano Beach multifamily project advances
    Raj Dhanda and 11000 Cameron Court (Credit: Google Maps)

    Black Creek buys Davie apartments for $79M

    Black Creek buys Davie apartments for $79M
    1396 Northwest 36th Street with Integra's Paulo Tavares de Melo and EHDOC's Melanie Ribeiro (Photos via Getty; LinkedIn)

    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah

    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah
    601-607 Northeast 29th Drive and 999 Northeast 23rd Drive (Google Maps)

    Investors pay $13M for multifamily portfolio in Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors

    Investors pay $13M for multifamily portfolio in Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors
    Bell Partners CEO Jon Bell and the Bell at Broken Sound complex (Bell Partners, Google Maps)

    Bell Partners pays $94M for two Boca Raton apartment complexes

    Bell Partners pays $94M for two Boca Raton apartment complexes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.