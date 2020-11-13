Open Menu

Driving away: Taxi magnate sells Palm Beach home for $6M

Seller bought another Palm Beach house in May

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 13, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
249 Seabreeze Ave, Palm Beach

249 Seabreeze Ave, Palm Beach

A Washington, D.C. taxi magnate sold a Palm Beach home for $6.3 million.

Records show Gerald H. and Edith F. Schaeffer sold the home at 249 Seabreeze Avenue to Joseph G. and Elizabeth L. Berger.

Gerald “Jerry” Schaeffer, owns taxi companies and taxi insurance companies throughout Washington, D.C.

Edith Schaeffer bought a different home in Palm Beach for $12.7 million in May, records show.

The Schaeffers bought the home on Seabreeze Avenue in 2009 for $3.3 million. According to Realtor.com, the property went on the market in June at $6.5 million, listed by Linda A. Gary of Linda A. Gary Real Estate.

Built in 2000, the 4,077-square-foot house has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool.

Palm Beach continues to be a popular destination for high-priced sales. Among recent deals, Caryn Zucker, the ex-wife of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, paid $8.4 million for a home in Palm Beach, and the vice chairman of a supermarket company bought a condo unit for $10.8 million. Also, beverage tycoon Stephen Levin and his wife, Petra, closed on two adjacent townhouses in Palm Beach after selling their waterfront Miami Beach home for $13.7 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    South Florida’s residential markets bounced back in the third quarter

    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County

    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County
    Caryn Zucker and 167 Seabreeze Ave (Credit: Google Maps)

    This just in: CNN chief’s ex-wife pays $8M for Palm Beach home

    This just in: CNN chief’s ex-wife pays $8M for Palm Beach home
    A rendering of Via Flagler by the Breakers, and the project site

    Supermarket magnate buys Palm Beach condo for $11M

    Supermarket magnate buys Palm Beach condo for $11M
    Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and Robert F. Smith, with 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Google Maps)

    Billionaire Robert F. Smith revealed as buyer of Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach properties

    Billionaire Robert F. Smith revealed as buyer of Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach properties
    237 Brazilian Avenue with Todd Glaser and Stephen and Petra Levin (Getty, Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth; property photo courtesy of Todd Michael Glaser)

    Gold Coast Beverage Distributors founder buys Palm Beach townhomes

    Gold Coast Beverage Distributors founder buys Palm Beach townhomes
    Jeffrey Epstein and 358 El Brillo Way (Getty, Corcoran Group)

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house under contract

    Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach house under contract
    Charles Ayres and John Idol, with Palm Beach Biltmore

    Chairman of Michael Kors, Versace, Jimmy Choo parent sells Palm Beach PH for $10M

    Chairman of Michael Kors, Versace, Jimmy Choo parent sells Palm Beach PH for $10M
    Yoko Ono and John Lennon with 720 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty Images; Zillow)

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s former Palm Beach estate sells for $36M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.