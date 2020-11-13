A Washington, D.C. taxi magnate sold a Palm Beach home for $6.3 million.

Records show Gerald H. and Edith F. Schaeffer sold the home at 249 Seabreeze Avenue to Joseph G. and Elizabeth L. Berger.

Gerald “Jerry” Schaeffer, owns taxi companies and taxi insurance companies throughout Washington, D.C.

Edith Schaeffer bought a different home in Palm Beach for $12.7 million in May, records show.

The Schaeffers bought the home on Seabreeze Avenue in 2009 for $3.3 million. According to Realtor.com, the property went on the market in June at $6.5 million, listed by Linda A. Gary of Linda A. Gary Real Estate.

Built in 2000, the 4,077-square-foot house has four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool.

Palm Beach continues to be a popular destination for high-priced sales. Among recent deals, Caryn Zucker, the ex-wife of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, paid $8.4 million for a home in Palm Beach, and the vice chairman of a supermarket company bought a condo unit for $10.8 million. Also, beverage tycoon Stephen Levin and his wife, Petra, closed on two adjacent townhouses in Palm Beach after selling their waterfront Miami Beach home for $13.7 million.