Open Menu

Pre-pandemic evictions resume in Miami-Dade

Limited resumption of evictions subject to CDC’s ban

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 13, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty)

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty)

Residential and commercial evictions filed before March 13 can resume in Miami-Dade County, the mayor’s office announced on Friday.

On one of his last days in office, Mayor Carlos Gimenez directed the Miami-Dade Police Department to begin enforcing writs of possessions for all cases filed on or before March 12, when the mayor declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava will be sworn into office Nov. 17. Gimenez won election to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Florida’s 26th congressional district.)

In mid-September, the police department announced that pre-pandemic evictions could resume, but by the end of that day, Gimenez reversed the decision until a review was completed.

Florida’s ban on residential evictions and foreclosures expired Oct. 1, following multiple monthly extensions, and records show hundreds of evictions have been filed in Miami-Dade alone. The state’s moratorium applied only to the final action of foreclosures and evictions, and only for those who were not able to pay their mortgages or rent because of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control’s mandated federal eviction ban is in effect through the end of December, and prevents tenants from being evicted if they submit a valid declaration to their landlords regarding their inability to pay rent.

Gimenez’s announcement said the resumption of evictions is subject to the CDC’s order.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    carlos gimenezevictionsMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)

    Miami-Dade moves forward with multimillion-dollar Brightline deal

    Miami-Dade moves forward with multimillion-dollar Brightline deal
    Prospective buyers continued to sign contracts for both condos and houses throughout South Florida in October

    Signed resi contracts rise again in South Florida in October

    Signed resi contracts rise again in South Florida in October
    920-1934 Stirling Road in Broward and 510 Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach (Google Maps, iStock)

    South Florida’s retail market weakens in Q3

    South Florida’s retail market weakens in Q3
    Clockwise from top left: 1801 NW 82nd Ave, Miami; 6600 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton; 501 103rd Avenue, Royal Palm Beach; 3423 McIntosh Road, Hollywood (Google Maps)

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3

    South Florida industrial market shows signs of weakness in Q3
    A rendering of the monorail

    Miami-Dade approves interim contract for monorail to Miami Beach

    Miami-Dade approves interim contract for monorail to Miami Beach
    Despite record high office vacancies across South Florida, average asking rates hit new highs

    South Florida Q3 office rents hit record high, despite higher vacancies

    South Florida Q3 office rents hit record high, despite higher vacancies
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    Florida allows eviction moratorium to expire

    Florida allows eviction moratorium to expire
    Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

    Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order

    Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.