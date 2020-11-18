Open Menu

Miami-Dade seeks proposals to develop mixed-use project at Vizcaya station

2.6-acre property would be redeveloped through 99-year ground lease

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 18, 2020 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Vizcaya Metrorail Station (Wikipedia Commons)

Vizcaya Metrorail Station (Wikipedia Commons)

Miami-Dade County issued a request for proposals to develop the property next to the Vizcaya Metrorail Station, near the entrance to Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Proposals are due to the county by Nov. 30 for the 2.6-acre property at 3205 Southwest First Avenue, documents show. The development agreement would allow a multi-phased project to be built on the site. The request for proposals calls for a long-term ground lease between the county and a developer for up to 99 years.

The county could begin negotiating with a developer by next spring.

The property is north of the historic Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Coconut Grove. The Metrorail runs from Brickell to Downtown Dadeland, and the planned Underline linear park is underneath the tracks.

Farther southwest on U.S. 1, 13th Floor Investments and Adler Group are developing a massive mixed-use development at the Douglas Station property, also owned by the county. The developers, who have a ground lease with Miami-Dade, secured a $99 million construction loan for the second tower at The Link at Douglas in February. That project will include a workforce housing component, and the developers are funding $17 million in public infrastructure improvements, including renovating the Metrorail station, building a public plaza and funding a portion of the Underline.

Proposals for the Vizcaya station site will be ranked by a competitive selection committee, which will evaluate them based on market viability, past experience, development schedule, financial strength and more, according to the county’s documents.

In a separate request, Miami Beach is seeking letters of intent from developers, due by early January, for three lots north of Lincoln Road. The city is looking to develop the land into Class A office space, through a public-private partnership that would be subject to a voter referendum.





