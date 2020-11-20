Open Menu

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

5,700 sf store will be one of three retailers at 2545 Northwest Third Avenue

Miami /
Nov.November 20, 2020 05:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

Billionaire Boys Club plans to open a store in Miami’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood.

The Pharrell Williams-owned clothing brand inked a lease for 5,700 square feet at 2545 Northwest Third Avenue in a building that formerly housed a wholesale shoe company, according to a release. The site is across from Zak the Baker, Walt Grace Vintage and the Wynwood Garage. Lease terms were not disclosed.

The store is expected to open in late 2021, according to a spokesperson. It will be Billionaire Boys Club’s second full-scale store in the U.S., following its flagship in New York City.

David Lerner of Dwntwn Realty Advisors represented both sides of the Wynwood deal.

Williams started Billionaire Boys Club in 2003 alongside fashion designer and A Bathing Ape creator Nigo and Japanese graphic designer Sk8thing. The new Wynwood location will sell clothes from the Billionaire Boys Club line as well as brands including Icecream, Adidas, CDG Play, Human Made, Medicom, Neighborhood and Wtaps

“To date, BBC is the largest fashion tenant to commit to Wynwood, and it did so during a pandemic,” Dwntwn co-founder Tony Arellano said in a statement.

Billionaire Boys Club will open in a 14,903-square-foot building owned by brother and sister Irving and Esther Lerner of Lerner Family Properties. The building will be divided into three individual units with Billionaire Boys Club as the anchor.

Billionaire Boys Club has operated a pop-up location in Wynwood since the end of 2018, at 255 Northwest 25th Street, according to the spokesperson. It will vacate that site, where a new Moxy by Marriott hotel will be built, when it opens its Wynwood store.

Wynwood has been undergoing a transition in the past several years, with new retail stores, restaurants and multifamily projects.

In September, Magellan Housing and its celebrity partner, Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem, won approval from Miami’s Omni Community Redevelopment Agency for a proposed 12-story, mixed-use apartment project at 2035 North Miami Avenue in the southern end of Wynwood.

This summer, East End Capital scored approval from the Miami Urban Development Review Board for Foyer Wynwood, a 12-story, 236-unit co-living development on North Miami Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets.

Last month, the Related Group and Block Capital Group listed their 175-unit apartment-hotel at 51 Northwest 26th Street with a whisper price of $90 million.





