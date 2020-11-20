Open Menu

Spine surgeon sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $6M

Toll Brothers built the home five years ago

Miami /
Nov.November 20, 2020 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dr. David R. Campbell (inset) and Mark Egan with13943 Chester Bay Lane (Florida Spine Center, Mark Egan, Google Maps)

Dr. David R. Campbell (inset) and Mark Egan with13943 Chester Bay Lane (Florida Spine Center, Mark Egan, Google Maps)

An orthopedic spine surgeon sold his North Palm Beach home for $6 million.

Dr. David R. Campbell and his wife, Rachel, sold their 4,357-square-foot home at 13943 Chester Bay Lane to Mark Egan as trustee of a trust in his name, and Constance J. Petersen, as trustee of a trust in her name.

Campbell is the head orthopedic physician and spine surgeon at the David Campbell MDPA Spine Center, which has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter and Lake Worth.

Egan, who attended the University of Miami, is a jazz bassist originally from Brockton, Massachusetts.

Christina Zecca with Illustrated Properties represented the Campbells, and Lynda Smith of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

The home had an asking price of $5.7 million in October, according to Realtor.com. The Campbells bought the property in 2017 for $3.75 million, records show.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house was built in 2015 by Toll Brothers. The home features a three-car garage, a yard with a zen garden, a pool and a dock.

Among other recent sales in North Palm Beach, an insurance executive sold his waterfront home for $6.8 million, a race car driver sold his home for $5.3 million and a former ambassador sold her home for $6 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    North Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    13951 Chester Bay Lane, North Palm Beach (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman) 

    Insurance exec sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7M

    Insurance exec sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7M
    Scott Sharp and 13209 Rolling Green Road (Getty, Realtor)

    Race car driver sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $5M

    Race car driver sells waterfront North Palm Beach home for $5M
    Russell Weiner with 12520 Seminole Beach Road and 12395 Banyan Road (Redfin)

    Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M

    Billionaire Rockstar Energy founder flips Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach estate for $48M
    From left: Chris Maling, Donald K. DeWoody Jr., David Maling, and Alfredo Sanchez

    North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M

    North Palm Beach mixed-use property hits the market for $45M
    Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage,a nd Google Maps)

    Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M

    Tiger Woods’ ex-wife sells North Palm Beach mansion for $29M
    12184 West End, North Palm Beach with Susan McCaw (Credit: Google Maps)

    Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M

    Former ambassador to Austria buys North Palm Beach house for $6M
    11050 Turtle Head Beach Road, North Palm Beach with Brian Roberts and Aileen Roberts of Comcast (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, and K2 Realty Inc.)

    Cutting the cord: Comcast CEO sells North Palm Beach condo for $6M

    Cutting the cord: Comcast CEO sells North Palm Beach condo for $6M
    Robert Leary and 980 E. End., North Palm Beach (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

    Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house

    Former TIAA exec buys North Palm Beach house
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.