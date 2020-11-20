An orthopedic spine surgeon sold his North Palm Beach home for $6 million.

Dr. David R. Campbell and his wife, Rachel, sold their 4,357-square-foot home at 13943 Chester Bay Lane to Mark Egan as trustee of a trust in his name, and Constance J. Petersen, as trustee of a trust in her name.

Campbell is the head orthopedic physician and spine surgeon at the David Campbell MDPA Spine Center, which has locations in Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter and Lake Worth.

Egan, who attended the University of Miami, is a jazz bassist originally from Brockton, Massachusetts.

Christina Zecca with Illustrated Properties represented the Campbells, and Lynda Smith of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

The home had an asking price of $5.7 million in October, according to Realtor.com. The Campbells bought the property in 2017 for $3.75 million, records show.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house was built in 2015 by Toll Brothers. The home features a three-car garage, a yard with a zen garden, a pool and a dock.

Among other recent sales in North Palm Beach, an insurance executive sold his waterfront home for $6.8 million, a race car driver sold his home for $5.3 million and a former ambassador sold her home for $6 million.