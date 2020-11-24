Open Menu

French insurance CEO buys Allison Island home next door to his new mansion

Last month, buyer paid $12.5M for a spec mansion developed by Gregg Covin next door

Miami /
Nov.November 24, 2020 12:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Laurent Ouazana and 6505 Allison Road, Miami Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)

Laurent Ouazana and 6505 Allison Road, Miami Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)

An entity tied to a French insurance CEO paid $6.4 million for an Allison Island waterfront home next to the new mansion he purchased last month.

Records show US PLO 224 LLC bought the home at 6505 Allison Road in Miami Beach from Gerardo M. and Silvia M. Perez.

US PLO 224 LLC is a Delaware company managed by Laurent and Pascale Ouazan. Laurent is the CEO of the French insurance firm Entoria. According to its website, Entoria is France’s second-largest wholesale broker for life insurance and property & casualty insurance, and the 15th-largest overall broker in France.

A month ago, the same LLC bought a spec home next door for $12.5 million from developer Gregg Covin. Also in October, US PLO 224 LLC sold a Bal Harbour mansion for $23.9 million after buying it for $24 million last year.

Ida Schwartz with Compass represented the sellers in the most recent deal, while Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Records show the Perez family bought the home in 1999 for $925,000. It first went on the market in 2018 for $7.6 million. The most recent asking price was $6.7 million in July.

The 4,302-acre home, on half an acre of land, was originally built in 1947. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 100 feet of water frontage.

In October, Todd Michael Glaser bought an Allison Island waterfront home for $5.9 million with plans to build a new home.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Allison Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joel Meyerson and 24 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach (The Pure Source, Sotheby's)

    CEO of cosmetics manufacturer buys Palm Island home for $11M

    CEO of cosmetics manufacturer buys Palm Island home for $11M
    Steve Witkoff and 4766 North Bay Road (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Steve Witkoff pays $8M for waterfront North Bay Road lot

    Steve Witkoff pays $8M for waterfront North Bay Road lot
    The Allen Apartments with Mark Samuelian, Michael Gongora and Ricky Arriola (Miami Beach Community Development Corp., Wikipedia Commons)

    Miami Beach may create incentives for affordable housing developers

    Miami Beach may create incentives for affordable housing developers
    Tudor House Art Deco and Essex House hotels (Wikipedia Commons)

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive
    (Google Maps)

    Weekly condo sales, dollar volume jump in Miami-Dade

    Weekly condo sales, dollar volume jump in Miami-Dade
    Jarrett Posner, Pablo Escobar with 5860 North Bay Road (The Waterfront Team)

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M

    Pablo Escobar’s former Miami Beach property sells for $11M
    Camilo Miguel Jr. and rendering of 4000 Alton Road

    Mast Capital scores approval for Miami Beach condo project

    Mast Capital scores approval for Miami Beach condo project
    6050 North Bay Road (Google Maps)

    AmeriSave CEO buys North Bay Road teardown for $8M

    AmeriSave CEO buys North Bay Road teardown for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.