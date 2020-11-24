An entity tied to a French insurance CEO paid $6.4 million for an Allison Island waterfront home next to the new mansion he purchased last month.

Records show US PLO 224 LLC bought the home at 6505 Allison Road in Miami Beach from Gerardo M. and Silvia M. Perez.

US PLO 224 LLC is a Delaware company managed by Laurent and Pascale Ouazan. Laurent is the CEO of the French insurance firm Entoria. According to its website, Entoria is France’s second-largest wholesale broker for life insurance and property & casualty insurance, and the 15th-largest overall broker in France.

A month ago, the same LLC bought a spec home next door for $12.5 million from developer Gregg Covin. Also in October, US PLO 224 LLC sold a Bal Harbour mansion for $23.9 million after buying it for $24 million last year.

Ida Schwartz with Compass represented the sellers in the most recent deal, while Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Records show the Perez family bought the home in 1999 for $925,000. It first went on the market in 2018 for $7.6 million. The most recent asking price was $6.7 million in July.

The 4,302-acre home, on half an acre of land, was originally built in 1947. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 100 feet of water frontage.

In October, Todd Michael Glaser bought an Allison Island waterfront home for $5.9 million with plans to build a new home.