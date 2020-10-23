Open Menu

One Thousand Museum developer sells Allison Island home

Covin paid $4M for the waterfront lot in 2018, built new home

Oct.October 23, 2020 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
6493 Allison Road (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

One Thousand Museum co-developer Gregg Covin sold a newly built waterfront Allison Island spec home for $12.5 million.

Gregg Covin

Gregg Covin (Credit: Twitter)

Covin’s 6493 AR Development LLC developed and sold the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom house at 6493 Allison Road, according to the brokerages involved in the sale. The buyer is a Delaware LLC.

The Miami Beach property features a detached guest suite, three-car garage, 75 feet of water frontage, a pool and outdoor kitchen. Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman and Compass agent Chad Carroll represented Covin, while Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer represented the buyers.

Goldentayer declined to comment on the buyers’ identity, but said the buyers were deciding between a condo and a house, and said they liked the privacy of Allison Island. The sale included furnishings from Artefacto.

The house hit the market in November for $13.9 million.

Property records show the Covin-led LLC paid $4.1 million for the waterfront lot in 2018.

6493 Allison Road (Credit: Douglas Elliman)

Last month, spec homebuilder Todd Michael Glaser sold a waterfront spec mansion at 6650 Allison Road for $15.2 million.

Covin was a co-developer of the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum along with Louis Birdman, Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger and Glaser. The 62-story, 84-unit luxury condo tower in downtown Miami was completed last year. Buyers include soccer superstar David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.





The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.