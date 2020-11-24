Open Menu

Weekly condo sales, dollar volume jump in Miami-Dade

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.4M to $4.2M

Miami /
Nov.November 24, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales and closed dollar volume jumped last week in Miami-Dade County.

A total of 147 condos sold for $70.2 million last week. The previous week, 115 condos sold for $52.8 million.

Condos last week sold for an average price of about $477,000 or $348 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for unit 2905 at the Santa Maria in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. The unit sold for $4.2 million, or $1,048 per square foot, after 347 days on the market. Daniela Bonetti represented both sides of the deal.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for unit 803N at St. Regis Bal Harbour. The condo sold for $3.9 million, or $1,373 per square foot, after 43 days on the market. Sildy Cervera represented the seller, and Alejandro Gershanik represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

Most expensive
Santa Maria 2905 | 347 days on market | $4.2M | $1,048 psf | Listing agent: Daniela Bonetti | Buyer’s agent: Daniela Bonetti

Least expensive
Jade Beach Condo 4105 | 169 days on market | $1.4M | $726 psf | Listing agent: Roberto Costa | Buyer’s agent: Alberto Galante

Most days on market
Santa Maria 2905 | 347 days on market | $4.2M | $1,048 psf | Listing agent: Daniela Bonetti | Buyer’s agent: Daniela Bonetti

Fewest days on market
South Pointe Tower PH2506 | 3 days on market | $2.1M | $1,464 psf | Listing agent: Michael Feuling | Buyer’s agent: Michael Feuling





