Luxury watch retailer sells adjacent Miami Beach homes for $44M

Properties previously sold for $35M last year

Miami /
Nov.November 30, 2020 01:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
John Simonian with 6360 North Bay Road and 6342 North Bay Road (Getty, Google Maps)

The owner of a luxury watch retailer sold two neighboring waterfront properties in Miami Beach to the same buyer for $44 million.

Property records show 6342 North Bay Rd LLC and 6360 North Bay Road LLC sold the homes to North Bay Palms LLC, a Florida company managed by attorney Mark S. Meland of Meland Budwick. The houses sold for nearly $10 million more than their previous trade last year.

Jean Simonian, known as John, sold the properties. Simonian owns the watch store Westime, which has three locations in Southern California and one in Miami.

The 12,651-square-foot mansion at 6360 North Bay Road sold for $32 million. The nine-bedroom home, built in 2018, has nine bedrooms, twelve full bathrooms and four half bathrooms, according to property records. It includes a guesthouse, pool and dock with 112 feet of water frontage.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home next door, at 6342 North Bay Road, sold for $12 million. Originally built in 1935, the house, which sits on a 24,407-square-foot lot, was advertised as a teardown.

Simonian bought both properties in August 2019 for a combined $35.4 million.

North Bay Road is among the Miami Beach neighborhoods where luxury home sales have soared in recent months.

The waterfront property once home to Pablo Escobar sold for nearly $11 million earlier this month. Also, a company linked to Witkoff Group purchased a waterfront lot for $8 million and the CEO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corp. bought a home for $8.2 million.





