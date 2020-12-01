<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Condo sales and closed dollar volume dropped significantly in Miami-Dade County during Thanksgiving week.

A total of 88 condos sold for $39 million last week, down from the 147 condos that sold the previous week for $70.2 million.

Condos sold for an average price of about $444,000 or $320 per square foot.

The most expensive sale was for penthouse unit 2102 at 1000 Venetian in Miami Beach. The unit sold for $3.35 million, or $865 per square foot, after 264 days on the market. James Michael Bryan represented the seller and Esperanza Londono represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale of the week was for lower penthouse 5S at Oceana Key Biscayne. It sold for $2.9 million, or $1,664 per square foot, after just 15 days on the market. Giulietta Ulloa represented the seller, while Mauricio Barba represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.

Most expensive

1000 Venetian PH 2102 | 264 days on market | $3.35M | $865 psf | Listing agent: James Michael Bryan | Buyer’s agent: Esperanza Londono

Least expensive

Marquis Condo 3801 | 50 days on market | $830K | $394 psf | Listing agent: Silvia De Souza | Buyer’s agent: Esperanza Alfonso

Most days on market

Ocean Two Condo 1001 | 280 days on market | $1.15M | $431 psf | Listing agent: Elisa Wagner | Buyer’s agent: Michelle Waserstein

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne LPH5S | 15 days on market | $2.9M | $1,665 psf | Listing agent: Giulietta Ulloa | Buyer’s agent: Mauricio Barba