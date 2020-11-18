Open Menu

Attorney buys Palm Beach mansion for $13M

Jacobson paid $7M for the estate in 2013

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 18, 2020 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
8 Windsor Court and Jonathan Sack (Google Maps)

8 Windsor Court and Jonathan Sack (Google Maps)

Sack & Sack attorney Jonathan Sack paid $13.3 million for a non-waterfront mansion in Palm Beach.

Property records show Roni Jacobson and former Palm Beach council member Charles Gerald Goldsmith sold the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 8 Windsor Court in an off-market deal to Sack and his wife, Caroline. Jacobson and Goldsmith filed for divorce in June, court records show.

Jacobson, who was previously married to real estate investor Sam Jacobson, purchased a waterfront Star Island home with him in August for $12 million.

Roni Jacobson paid $7 million for the Palm Beach property in 2013. The 9,146-square-foot estate includes a pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen. It was developed in 2002.

Sack & Sack is a New York-based law firm that focuses on employment law, according to its website. Caroline Sack’s grandfather was the late Max E. Oppenheimer, who founded and was a senior partner at Oppenheimer & Company, a brokerage house.

South Florida’s high-end residential market has been increasingly active in recent months.

This month, textile designer Bart Halpern, and his husband, Lawrence Kaplan, paid $7 million for a waterfront Palm Beach home, and Diameter Capital Partners co-founder Scott Goodwin and his wife, Kimberly, paid $5.5 million for an Ecclestone-developed spec home in Palm Beach.

Caryn Zucker, the ex-wife of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, also paid $8.4 million for a villa on Seabreeze Avenue in Palm Beach.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lawrence Kaplan and Bart Halpern with 2299 Ibis Isle Road East, Palm Beach (Getty, Corcoran) 

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home

    Textile designer pays $7M for waterfront Palm Beach home
    Scott and Kimberly Goodwin and 232 Bahama Lane, Palm Beach (Patrick McMullan/Getty, Corcoran)

    Hedge funder buys Palm Beach spec home for nearly $6M

    Hedge funder buys Palm Beach spec home for nearly $6M
    249 Seabreeze Ave, Palm Beach

    Driving away: Taxi magnate sells Palm Beach home for $6M

    Driving away: Taxi magnate sells Palm Beach home for $6M
    South Florida’s residential markets bounced back in the third quarter

    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County

    South Florida’s residential sales rise in Q3, led by surge in Palm Beach County
    Caryn Zucker and 167 Seabreeze Ave (Credit: Google Maps)

    This just in: CNN chief’s ex-wife pays $8M for Palm Beach home

    This just in: CNN chief’s ex-wife pays $8M for Palm Beach home
    A rendering of Via Flagler by the Breakers, and the project site

    Supermarket magnate buys Palm Beach condo for $11M

    Supermarket magnate buys Palm Beach condo for $11M
    Elin Nordegren, Russell Weiner, and Robert F. Smith, with 12520 Seminole Beach Road (Credit: Google Maps)

    Billionaire Robert F. Smith revealed as buyer of Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach properties

    Billionaire Robert F. Smith revealed as buyer of Elin Nordegren’s former North Palm Beach properties
    237 Brazilian Avenue with Todd Glaser and Stephen and Petra Levin (Getty, Glaser by Mary Beth Koeth; property photo courtesy of Todd Michael Glaser)

    Gold Coast Beverage Distributors founder buys Palm Beach townhomes

    Gold Coast Beverage Distributors founder buys Palm Beach townhomes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.