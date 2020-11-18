Sack & Sack attorney Jonathan Sack paid $13.3 million for a non-waterfront mansion in Palm Beach.

Property records show Roni Jacobson and former Palm Beach council member Charles Gerald Goldsmith sold the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 8 Windsor Court in an off-market deal to Sack and his wife, Caroline. Jacobson and Goldsmith filed for divorce in June, court records show.

Jacobson, who was previously married to real estate investor Sam Jacobson, purchased a waterfront Star Island home with him in August for $12 million.

Roni Jacobson paid $7 million for the Palm Beach property in 2013. The 9,146-square-foot estate includes a pool, cabana and outdoor kitchen. It was developed in 2002.

Sack & Sack is a New York-based law firm that focuses on employment law, according to its website. Caroline Sack’s grandfather was the late Max E. Oppenheimer, who founded and was a senior partner at Oppenheimer & Company, a brokerage house.

South Florida’s high-end residential market has been increasingly active in recent months.

This month, textile designer Bart Halpern, and his husband, Lawrence Kaplan, paid $7 million for a waterfront Palm Beach home, and Diameter Capital Partners co-founder Scott Goodwin and his wife, Kimberly, paid $5.5 million for an Ecclestone-developed spec home in Palm Beach.

Caryn Zucker, the ex-wife of CNN chief Jeff Zucker, also paid $8.4 million for a villa on Seabreeze Avenue in Palm Beach.