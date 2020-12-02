Open Menu

Cannabis billionaire buys waterfront Boca mansion for $14M

Veteran ad exec sold the house

Miami /
Dec.December 02, 2020 01:34 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Boris Jordan & 1175 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton (Getty, Florema)

Boris Jordan & 1175 Spanish River Road, Boca Raton (Getty, Florema)

Russian-American billionaire and businessman Boris Jordan paid $14 million for a waterfront mansion in Boca Raton.  

Jordan, executive chairman of the cannabis company Curaleaf, bought the home at 1175 Spanish River Road from Richard Tarlow, a veteran advertising executive in New York, property records show. 

Curaleaf has 93 dispensaries in the U.S., and Jordan’s net worth is $1.7 billion, according to Forbes. 

The property was listed for nearly $11 million, and an adjacent lot was also being offered for a total of $14.5 million, according to the listing. Premier Estate Properties had the listing. 

Tarlow paid $9.2 million for the property in 2016.  

The 8,303-square-foot mansion fronts the Intracoastal Waterway and was built by homebuilder J.H. Norman and architect George Brewer in 2015. Marc Michael designed the interiors. 

The two-story house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a pool.

Recent closings in Boca Raton include the $6 million sale of a spec home to a pharmaceutical executive. The managing director of a private equity firm also recently paid $12.8 million for a spec mansion in Boca. 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca raton

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo courtesy of David Iglesias

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan

    Boca Beach House condo project scores $43M construction loan
    Craig A. Bondy & 327 East Alexander Palm Road (Royal Palm)

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M

    Private equity bigwig buys Boca Raton spec mansion for $13M
    Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course with GL Homes' Misha Ezratti, head of GL Homes and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer (Google Maps, Lila Photo via GL Homes, Twitter)

    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021

    Slow play: GL Homes’ purchase of Boca Raton golf course pushed to 2021
    Raymond Silcock and 1220 Thatch Palm Drive, Boca Raton (Perrigo, Royal Palm)

    Pharmaceutical CFO buys Boca Raton spec home for $6M

    Pharmaceutical CFO buys Boca Raton spec home for $6M
    Lexington Realty Trust's Wilson Eglin and 5600 Broken Sound Boulevard, Boca Raton (Google Maps)

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction
    3573 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach (Google Maps)

    Software telecom company founder sells waterfront Highland Beach mansion for $8M

    Software telecom company founder sells waterfront Highland Beach mansion for $8M
    Adam Cohen and 151 West Alexander Palm Road, Boca Raton (Caspian Capital, Royal Palm Properties)

    Wise investment? Two financiers spend $12M on Boca Raton mansion

    Wise investment? Two financiers spend $12M on Boca Raton mansion
    Peter Norden 378 East Alexander Palm Road, Boca Raton (Credit: Google Maps)

    HomeBridge CEO spends $13M on waterfront Boca Raton mansion

    HomeBridge CEO spends $13M on waterfront Boca Raton mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.