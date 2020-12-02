Russian-American billionaire and businessman Boris Jordan paid $14 million for a waterfront mansion in Boca Raton.

Jordan, executive chairman of the cannabis company Curaleaf, bought the home at 1175 Spanish River Road from Richard Tarlow, a veteran advertising executive in New York, property records show.

Curaleaf has 93 dispensaries in the U.S., and Jordan’s net worth is $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The property was listed for nearly $11 million, and an adjacent lot was also being offered for a total of $14.5 million, according to the listing. Premier Estate Properties had the listing.

Tarlow paid $9.2 million for the property in 2016.

The 8,303-square-foot mansion fronts the Intracoastal Waterway and was built by homebuilder J.H. Norman and architect George Brewer in 2015. Marc Michael designed the interiors.

The two-story house has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms and a pool.

