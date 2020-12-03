The president of a Brazilian software company sold his equestrian estate in Wellington for $12.9 million.

A company managed by Mauricio Ferreira Frizzarin sold the 16-acre property at 15725 Sunset Lane to 15725 Sunset Lane LLC. The buyer is tied to Pabian & Russell LLC, a law firm in Boston.

The buyer financed the purchase with a $7.7 million mortgage from First Republic Bank.

Frizzarin, the president of São Paulo-based Folhamatic Tecnologia em Sistemas, bought the Wellington property in 2018 for $10.5 million.

It hit the market in March 2019 for nearly $15 million. Rodolfo Maya of Illustrated Properties listed the home, while Kristina Lloyd with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The 5,767-square-foot home was built in 2016. The property comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, basketball and tennis court, and an equestrian facility with a 20-stall center aisle barn, four grooming stalls, two tack rooms and an outdoor arena and derby field.

Wellington, an equestrian town, has seen a number of high-priced sales this year.

Last month, the founder of a private equity firm bought a newly built spec mansion in the Palm Beach Polo and Country Club for $5.3 million. Earlier in the year, a Los Angeles private equity executive bought an equestrian estate for $12.2 million and an 80-acre estate sold for $17.5 million in January.