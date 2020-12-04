Banesco USA is moving headquarters but the bank is going very far.

The company, which has been based in Coral Gables, paid $11.95 million for a new HQ in Doral.

Banesco USA purchased the 59,140-square-foot building at 3155 Northwest 77th Avenue from Windhaven Insurance Company, according to records.

Newmark represented Banesco in the deal.

Mario Oliva, president and CEO of Banesco USA said in a release that the community bank “is experiencing continued growth,” and added the purchase reaffirmed its “commitment to South Florida.”

Banesco plans to renovate the three-story Doral building. The building includes a cafeteria and collaborative spaces and conference rooms throughout.

Banesco USA was founded in 2006 and has branches in Coral Gables, Doral, Hialeah, Aventura and Brickell. This year, it has financed deals with Arkadia Property Group and Baywood Hotels.