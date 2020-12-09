Open Menu

Cumberland Farms family member buys Wellington equestrian estate for $8M

Buyer paid nearly $1.5M per acre

Miami /
Dec.December 09, 2020 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
3405 Southfields Road (Getty, Cumberland Farms, Redfin)

3405 Southfields Road (Getty, Cumberland Farms, Redfin)

 

A family member of the founder of Cumberland Farms bought a Wellington equestrian estate for $8.2 million.

Vasilios S. Haseotes II bought the property at 13405 Southfields Road from Tall Grass Farm LLC, a Florida company managed by Michael Asher, records show.

Haseotes is the namesake and grandson of the founder of the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms. Vasilios Haseotes and Aphrodite Haseotes started the Massachusetts-based company in 1939. According to Forbes, the Haseotes family is worth $3.9 billion.

Tall Grass Farm LLC bought the five-and-a-half acre property in 2016 for $6.5 million. Craig Martin with Wellington Equestrian Realty listed the property in October with an asking price of $9.6 million.

The main home on the property spans 6,370 square feet, with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, according to the listing. Just outside is a covered patio area and a screened-in pool and separate lap pool.

The farm includes two barns with a total of 17 stalls, a covered arena as well as an outdoor one, a round pen and a walking track. It also has a tack room lounge, bathroom and storage/utility area. Detached from the main home is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom staff apartment with a full kitchen and laundry.

Equestrian estates are common in Wellington, which is considered the winter equestrian capital of the world. Property owners include the families of such billionaires as Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and the late Steve Jobs, as well as celebrities Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.

Last week, a 16-acre equestrian estate sold for $13 million, and in May, a private equity executive bought a 10-acre property for $12 million.





