A financier couple paid $5.5 million for a Palm Beach home.

James and Diana Willson Sterne bought the home at 240 Sanford Avenue from Amos O. Dare and Maria Marchetti, according to records.

James “Jamie” Sterne is a managing partner at Skye Global Management, an investment firm based in New York. Diana Willson Sterne is CEO of the New York-based private equity and holding company, The Atlas Group, according to her LinkedIn.

Amos O. Dare is a neurological surgeon and brain and spine specialist at the Neurosurgery & Orthopedic Institute of Florida, according to his LinkedIn.

Dare and Marchetti bought the property in 2007 for $2.5 million. Property records show the two demolished the existing home in 2008 and began constructing a new one. The new home was built by Woolems Luxury Builders and completed in 2011. According to Realtor.com, the house was first listed in 2015 for $6.75 million. After price drops, the most recent asking price in November was $5.5 million.

Carole Koeppel of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, while Suzanne Ainslie of the same brokerage represented the buyers. Koeppel declined to comment on the deal, and Ainslie could not be reached for comment.

The 4,946-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to property records. Designed by Smith & Moore Architects, the house has an office, library, gym and a pool.

Among other recent non-waterfront sales in Palm Beach, Jimmy Buffett sold his home for $6.9 million, and the widow of the former owner of the San Francisco giants bought a house for $6.1 million. Also, an attorney paid $13.3 million for a non-waterfront mansion in Palm Beach last month.