Open Menu

Former actor sells Miami Gardens hotel for $6M

The seller bought the property in 2008 for the same price Story type: News

Miami /
Dec.December 10, 2020 11:30 AM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Francisco Martinez Miyashiki (forefront) and Francisco Martinez Celeiro with 16805 Northwest 12th Avenue (Linkedin, Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)

Francisco Martinez Miyashiki (forefront) and Francisco Martinez Celeiro with 16805 Northwest 12th Avenue (Linkedin, Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)

A former actor sold a 103-room hotel in Miami Gardens for $6 million.

Good Night Inn and Suite Baymeadow 770 LLC, a company affiliated with hotelier Yuval Fishman, bought the Hotel Roma Golden Glades Resort at 16805 Northwest 12th Avenue, The Real Deal has learned. The price equates to $58,252 per room.

The sellers are companies affiliated with Francisco Martinez Celeiro, who acted in spaghetti western films under the name George Martin, and now runs the Miami-based Pegaso property management company with his son, Francisco Martinez-Miyashiki.

Ahmed Kabani of Marcus & Millichap listed the property and secured the buyer, according to a press release.

The buyer intends to renovate and upgrade the hotel, according to the release. The property improvement plan is expected to cost about $10,000 to $15,000 per key, or $1 million to $1.5 million in total.

The four-story Hotel Roma is on 4 acres. An online listing gives the average daily rate as $94 and said the building was constructed in 1973 with a renovation in 2016.

The Martinez family bought the Hotel Roma in 2008 for $6 million, the same as the selling price.

Earlier this year, the buying entity sold the 109-room America’s Best Inn at 8220 Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville for $3.2 million, according to records.

Despite the pandemic’s impact on the hotel industry, deals are still getting done in South Florida. Italian luxury house Bulgari plans to open its first hotel in the U.S. in Miami Beach after redeveloping the 100-room Seagull Hotel. And the Goodtime Hotel, a 266-room hotel on Washington Avenue built by developer Eric Birnbaum, hospitality mogul David Grutman and singer and producer Pharrell Williams, is set to open early next year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotelsmiami gardens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of 502 NY 207th Street and Coastland Construction president Alex Rodriguez (Coastland, Miami Gardens)

    Touchdown! Housing development near Hard Rock Stadium scores $38M loan

    Touchdown! Housing development near Hard Rock Stadium scores $38M loan
    Paul Lardi and 200-212 Collins Avenue (Linkedin, Alex Zylberglait/Marcus & Millichap)

    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel

    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel
    Diego Colmenero and Charlie Porchetto from Urbanica plan to break ground on Edgewater hotel (Urbanica)

    Urbanica completes $9M assemblage for Edgewater hotel

    Urbanica completes $9M assemblage for Edgewater hotel
    Rendering of the project

    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach

    Fort Lauderdale OKs plan for Bahia Cabana Hotel on the beach
    Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin and 100 21st Street, Miami (Bvlgari via Twitter, Getty, iStock)

    Bulgari plans first US hotel on oceanfront Miami Beach site

    Bulgari plans first US hotel on oceanfront Miami Beach site
    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel

    HFZ looks to sell Shore Club South Beach hotel
    Simon and David Reuben with St. Regis Bal Harbour (Getty, Google Maps)

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour

    Reuben Brothers takes over $132M loan backing St. Regis Bal Harbour
    Tudor House Art Deco and Essex House hotels (Wikipedia Commons)

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive

    Hotel height increases could be coming to Miami Beach’s Collins Avenue near Ocean Drive
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.