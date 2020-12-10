Open Menu

Niven Patel, Graziano’s ink restaurant leases at Life Time Coral Gables

Trader Joe’s is expected to anchor retail space

Miami /
Dec.December 10, 2020 06:15 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Life Time Coral Gables rendering with Niven Patel (Life Time, Ghee Hospitality)

Life Time Coral Gables rendering with Niven Patel (Life Time, Ghee Hospitality)

Chef and restaurateur Niven Patel and the Argentinian restaurant group Graziano’s are each leasing space at Life Time Coral Gables, a $500 million mixed-use development that’s expected to be anchored by a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

Developer Nolan Reynolds International plans to deliver the project, previously known as Gables Station, early next year. The 1.2 million-square-foot development at 250 South Dixie Highway will include a 70,000-square-foot athletic resort, a 22,000-square-foot shared workspace component, nearly 500 apartments and retail space. Gables Insider reported that Trader Joe’s applied for a building permit at the project in August.

Earlier this year, Patel, owner of the restaurant Ghee Indian Kitchen, opened Mamey at Nolan Reynolds International’s Paseo de la Riviera project, also in Coral Gables.

Both Patel and Graziano’s will be leasing about 5,800 square feet on the street level of the Life Time development. A spokesperson for the project declined to describe Patel’s concept for Life Time. Patel also plans to open an Orno restaurant soon at Paseo de la Riviera.

Graziano’s operates restaurants and markets in Brickell, Hialeah, Coral Gables and on Bird Road in Miami; and markets in Weston, Doral and Aventura, according to its website.

Trader Joe’s also has locations near Dadeland Mall and in Miami Beach.

Life Time is leasing the shared workspace portion and the athletic resort from the developer, and has a management contract for the residential component. The project launched its preleasing in October.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesrestaurantsretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jose Cornide and Alex Hanna (LinkedIn, Alex Hanna Law, Google Maps)

    Attorney Alex Hanna buys Coral Gables home for nearly $9M

    Attorney Alex Hanna buys Coral Gables home for nearly $9M
    Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
    Major Food Group's Jeff Zalaznick and the Design District location (iStock)

    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami

    New York restaurateur Major Food Group to open three concepts in Miami
    U.S. retail spending slows but still higher than last year

    U.S. retail spending slows but still higher than last year

    U.S. retail spending slows but still higher than last year
    Marc Anthony and 300 Costanera Road (Getty, Mint Studios Miami)

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M

    Marc Anthony lists waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $27M
    8950 Arvida Drive with Andre Hakkak and Marissa Shipman (One Sotheby's, White Oak, The Balm)

    Financier and cosmetics CEO buy Gables Estates mansion for $14M

    Financier and cosmetics CEO buy Gables Estates mansion for $14M
    Javier Lopez and 2525 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables (Credit: Google Maps)

    South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic

    South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic
    Publix CEO Todd Jones and a rendering of the project

    Publix in Fort Lauderdale Beach moves forward

    Publix in Fort Lauderdale Beach moves forward
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.