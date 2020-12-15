Open Menu

Attorney Wayne Pathman sells Sunset Islands mansion for $13M

Sellers bought the home in 2002 for $3.6M

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2020 02:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Wayne M. Pathman and 1511 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Redfin, Pathman Lewis, LLP)

Wayne M. Pathman and 1511 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Redfin, Pathman Lewis, LLP)

 

Attorney Wayne Pathman and his ex-wife Leslie sold their waterfront mansion on Sunset Islands for $13 million.

Records show they sold the home at 1511 West 27th Street in Miami Beach to the 1511 West 27th Street Land Trust, with attorney John C. Goede as a trustee.

Wayne Pathman is the co-founder and co-managing partner of Pathman Lewis LLP in downtown Miami. He heads the firm’s land use, zoning, and environmental law section. He was formerly chair of Miami’s climate resilience committee and formerly chair of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Pathmans bought the property in 2002 for $3.6 million. According to property records, they added an addition to the second floor, and remodeled the first floor in 2004. The listing says the home was redesigned in 2009.

The two put the house on the market in 2016 for $22.1 million. After many price chops, the home was most recently listed for $15.4 million at the start of this year. Melissa Rubin with Compass represented the Pathmans, and Dora Puig represented the buyer.

Originally built in 1946, the house has seven bedrooms and 10-and-a-half bathrooms. The outdoor area features a saltwater pool, a private basketball court and 100 feet of water frontage with a dock.

Among other recent high-priced deals on Sunset Islands, Miami Beach investor Greg Mirmelli sold a waterfront house for $18 million; spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser is building a home he plans to sell for $10 million; and

David Grutman sold his waterfront house on the Sunset Islands for $8.3 million.





