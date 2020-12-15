The president of Wright Medical Group bought a waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion for $9 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Robert Palmisano bought the home at 2623 Delmar Place from Don R. Norman, real estate developer and owner of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, an 107,000-acre industrial park that hosts tenants including Tesla, Google, Walmart, Zulily and Chewy, according to its website.

Palmisano is the president, CEO and executive director of Memphis, Tennessee-based global medical device company Wright Medical Group. He’s held those positions since 2015, according to its website.

Property records show that Norman purchased the 8,812-square-foot home in 2019 for $8.1 million at auction.

The home was then listed later that year for $10.8 million, and later relisted for its most recent asking price of $10 million in June, according to Realtor.com. Josh Dotoli of Compass Florida had the listing. Tim Singer of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Built in 1998, the property features a main house and a detached guest house. The main house has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half-bathrooms, while the guest house has one bedroom and one bathroom.

The mansion was designed by architect Art Bengochea. The home also has a five-car garage, a pool, 375 feet of water frontage and an 18,000-pound boat lift.

