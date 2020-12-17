Vitamin mogul Andrew Lessman sold his waterfront Venetian Islands mansion to the CEO of Americor, a debt settlement company, The Real Deal has learned.

Lessman’s AML Investment IX LLC sold the seven-bedroom, 8,048-square-foot home at 825 East Dilido Drive, according to property records and Realtor.com. Banir Ganatra paid nearly $17 million for the property, said Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group. Johnston represented the buyer, who is moving from Newport Beach, California.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty was the listing agent. She declined to comment on the deal.

Choeff Levy Fischman designed the tropical modern mansion, which hit the market in 2018 for nearly $20 million. It features a double-sided infinity edge pool with a spa, summer kitchen and dock. The Miami Beach house sits on a 14,244-square-foot lot with more than 100 feet of water frontage. It has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms.

Records show the seller, AML Investment IX LLC, also owns a similar property next door. Using the same LLC, Lessman sold a unit at the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in January for $6.2 million.

Lessman founded the Henderson, Nevada-based vitamin company in 1979 that became ProCaps Laboratories.

Waterfront homes in Miami Beach have been selling like hot cakes, especially to out-of-state buyers.

Tech investor Keith Rabois recently paid a record $28.9 million for a waterfront mansion on the Venetian Islands.

Former Formula One race car driver and spec home developer Eddie Irvine paid $7.6 million for a waterfront property also on the Venetian Islands. Johnston represented both buyer and seller in that deal as well.