Open Menu

Former F1 driver Eddie Irvine buys another Venetian Islands home

Miami lawyer Neal Litman sold the property

Miami /
Dec.December 17, 2020 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eddie Irvine with 424 Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

Eddie Irvine with 424 Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps)

Former Formula One race car driver and spec home developer Eddie Irvine bought a waterfront home on the Venetian Islands for $7.6 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Real estate attorney Neal Litman, who has represented celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, and his wife, Becki, sold the home at 424 Rivo Alto Drive in Miami Beach, property records show.

The couple bought the Miami Beach property in 1996 for $360,000 and built a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on the 0.3-acre lot. The two-story house includes an elevator and a three-and-a-half-car garage.

Julian Johnston

Julian Johnston

The 5,392-square-foot home hit the market in July for $7.9 million with Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group. Johnston also represented the buyer.

The property includes a pool, 106 feet of water frontage and a private dock with a boat lift.

In October, Irvine paid $5.1 million for a property on the Venetian Islands and he sold a nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom home on the Sunset Islands for $16 million.

Miami Beach spec homes have been in high demand in recent months, including on the Venetians. In December, a private equity investor paid $15.8 million for a waterfront spec home at 45 East Dilido Drive. Spec home builder James Curnin also paid $9.5 million for a teardown at 416 West San Marino Drive.

Last month, the founder of Island Queen Cruises & Tours in Bayside sold his Venetian Islands home for $5.9 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Andrew Lessman and 825 East Dilido Drive (Americor)

    Americor CEO buys Venetian Islands mansion from Andrew Lessman

    Americor CEO buys Venetian Islands mansion from Andrew Lessman
    Keith Rabois with 1429 North Venetian Way (Getty, Paul Stoppi for Bill & Bryan Team/Douglas Elliman)

    Tech investor Keith Rabois pays record $29M for Venetian Islands home

    Tech investor Keith Rabois pays record $29M for Venetian Islands home
    Alan Faena and 4731 Pine Tree Drive (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

    Alan Faena sells waterfront Pine Tree Drive mansion for $13M

    Alan Faena sells waterfront Pine Tree Drive mansion for $13M
    Wayne M. Pathman and 1511 West 27th Street, Miami Beach (Redfin, Pathman Lewis, LLP)

    Attorney Wayne Pathman sells Sunset Islands mansion for $13M

    Attorney Wayne Pathman sells Sunset Islands mansion for $13M
    Ken Griffin with Faena House at at 3315 Collins Avenue (Photos via Getty; Google Maps)

    Billionaire Ken Griffin parting with Faena House penthouses in Miami Beach at a loss

    Billionaire Ken Griffin parting with Faena House penthouses in Miami Beach at a loss
    (Google Maps)

    $35M closing at Faena House leads Miami’s weekly condo sales

    $35M closing at Faena House leads Miami’s weekly condo sales
    Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

    28-year-old music manager Myles Shear buys Miami Beach home

    28-year-old music manager Myles Shear buys Miami Beach home
    45 East Dilido Drive in Miami Beach (LPG for Douglas Elliman)

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M

    Software CEO buys waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.