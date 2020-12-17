The owner of a fishing apparel company bought a newly built waterfront spec home in Boca Raton for $5 million.

Records show Thomas Desernia and Jordana DePaula bought the house at 610 Phillips Drive from 610 Phillips Drive Holdings.

Desernia founded the Boca Raton-based outdoor apparel and accessories company Salt Armour in 2013 and changed the name to SA Fishing in 2015. In 2019, Desernia was named to Forbes’ “30 under 30” list in the retail and e-commerce category. DePaula is a model and actress.

610 Phillips Drive Holdings links to Ka C. Kiang, the managing member of Virtuoso LLC, a home developer in South Florida.

610 Phillips Drive Holdings bought the property in 2017 for $1.4 million. According to records, the company knocked down the existing home the next year and built the new, 6,108-square-foot house this year.

According to Realtor.com, the home first went on the market before completion in August 2019 with an asking price of $6 million. A year later, the price dropped to $5.8 million and most recently to $5.5 million in November.

Joseph G. Liguori with Premier Estate Properties listed the home, and Jonathan Phillips of Keller Williams Realty brought the buyer.

The five-bedroom house has five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, 85 feet of water frontage and a yacht dock.

Two other Boca Raton spec homes sold in November for $13 million and $6 million.

This month, billionaire Boris Jordan bought a waterfront mansion in Boca Raton for $14 million.