A partnership between two South Florida investment firms sold a Weston office building for $8.9 million.

Highline Real Estate Capital, based in Miami, and Sefira Capital, based in North Miami Beach, sold the 27,000-square-foot building at 1040 Weston Road, according to a press release.

The buyer is Shaked 21 LLC, managed by husband and wife Sagi and Anat Shaked. Sagi Shaked is a personal injury attorney and real estate agent in Aventura. Anat Shaked is also an attorney, according to records.

The real estate investment firms bought the building, constructed in 1990, in a two-building, $13 million deal in 2017, according to the release.

The building’s occupancy rose from 84 percent to 100 percent over the three years. The partnership is led by Highline principal David Moret. Sefira was founded by managing partners Aby Galsky and Mijael Attias.

David Duckworth, John K. Crotty, Michael T. Fay, Brian C. de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth of Avison Young represented the seller.

The building is anchored by JPMorgan Chase, but most of the tenants are medical use, including Advanced OBGYN Institute, Sweet Tooth Pediatric Dentistry and Zombek Orthodontics.

Earlier this year, a Highline and Sefira joint venture sold an office tower next to the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale for $18.2 million.

Other recent big-ticket office sales in the area include Bridge Investment Group selling the Bayview Corporate Tower in Fort Lauderdale for $82.5 million.