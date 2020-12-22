Open Menu

Investors buy Weston office building for $9M

Sellers bought the building in 2017 as part of a $13M deal

Miami /
Dec.December 22, 2020 03:50 PM
By Wade Tyler Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Highline’s David Moret, Sefira’s Mijael Attias and Aby Galsky with 1040 Weston Road (Avison Young)

From left: Highline’s David Moret, Sefira’s Mijael Attias and Aby Galsky with 1040 Weston Road (Avison Young)

A partnership between two South Florida investment firms sold a Weston office building for $8.9 million.

Highline Real Estate Capital, based in Miami, and Sefira Capital, based in North Miami Beach, sold the 27,000-square-foot building at 1040 Weston Road, according to a press release.

The buyer is Shaked 21 LLC, managed by husband and wife Sagi and Anat Shaked. Sagi Shaked is a personal injury attorney and real estate agent in Aventura. Anat Shaked is also an attorney, according to records.

The real estate investment firms bought the building, constructed in 1990, in a two-building, $13 million deal in 2017, according to the release.

The building’s occupancy rose from 84 percent to 100 percent over the three years. The partnership is led by Highline principal David Moret. Sefira was founded by managing partners Aby Galsky and Mijael Attias.

David Duckworth, John K. Crotty, Michael T. Fay, Brian C. de la Fé, Emily Brais and Berkley Bloodworth of Avison Young represented the seller.

The building is anchored by JPMorgan Chase, but most of the tenants are medical use, including Advanced OBGYN Institute, Sweet Tooth Pediatric Dentistry and Zombek Orthodontics.

Earlier this year, a Highline and Sefira joint venture sold an office tower next to the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale for $18.2 million.

Other recent big-ticket office sales in the area include Bridge Investment Group selling the Bayview Corporate Tower in Fort Lauderdale for $82.5 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    office marketweston

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ICM CEO Bruce Timm and HS Capital Fund CEO Harry Spitzer with 1901 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps)

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M

    HS Capital buys Fort Lauderdale office building for $18M
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and Island Capital's Andrew Farkas (Getty)

    Starwood sells Plantation office buildings in $78M deal

    Starwood sells Plantation office buildings in $78M deal
    Brickell City Centre and Bayview Corporate Tower (Google Maps)

    Here are South Florida’s largest office sales of 2020

    Here are South Florida’s largest office sales of 2020
    Paul Lardi and 200-212 Collins Avenue (Linkedin, Alex Zylberglait/Marcus & Millichap)

    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel

    South Beach property sells for $6M, buyer plans apartment-hotel
    Carlos Mattos and Dylan Fonseca with the Waterway Shoppes of Weston at 2210-2282 Weston Rd (Linkedin, Marcus & Millichap)

    Mattos family pays $20M for Waterway Shoppes of Weston

    Mattos family pays $20M for Waterway Shoppes of Weston
    20200 West Dixie Highway, Miami with Harry Dornbusch and Dr. Joshua Lampert (Google Maps)

    Aventura office condo owners allege construction defects at Beacon Tower

    Aventura office condo owners allege construction defects at Beacon Tower
    Commissioner Ricky Arriola (iStock)

    Miami Beach asks for offers to develop lots near Lincoln Road

    Miami Beach asks for offers to develop lots near Lincoln Road
    Lexington Realty Trust's Wilson Eglin and 5600 Broken Sound Boulevard, Boca Raton (Google Maps)

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction

    HSBC to take over Boca Raton office building following foreclosure auction
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.