ISG World and RelatedISG International Realty are taking over remaining sales of an Oakland Park townhome development, Urbn Village.

RelatedISG’s Liz Lopez, Scott Lehr and Daniel Ares will be leading sales of the project at 3351 North Andrews Avenue, according to a press release.

Coldwell Banker previously handled sales and marketing. Urbn Village has 11 remaining units available for sale in the 30-townhome development. Nine townhomes are expected to be completed by July 2021.

The developer is Ramy Boorom. Architect Gustavo J. Carbonell designed the project. It launched sales in 2016.

Units range from one bedroom to three bedrooms, priced from the low $200,000s. With names inspired by New York condos, the four available floorplans options are East Side, Tribeca, Lennox and Uptown.

“South Florida is a hot market right now for buyers from all over the U.S.,” Lopez said in a statement. “Inventory for single-family homes has reached an all time low, making townhomes a hot commodity.”

The 10-building development also features commercial retail space, according to the release.

In November, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty took over sales of a Coral Gables project, and in October, Douglas Elliman was hired to replace OneWorld Properties for the sales and marketing of a luxury mixed-use condo tower in downtown Fort Lauderdale.