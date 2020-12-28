South Florida by the numbers: Household names play house in Miami

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Giselle…Tom…Pharrell…Ivanka…Jared….When you’re famous simply by your first name alone, well, you’re pretty darn famous. And it appears that these and some other household names are about to become “Miami famous,” thanks to a flood of recent headlines announcing their big-ticket purchases of homes in the Magic City. While many entertainment, fashion, business, and political A-listers have resided in Miami over the course of its history, the sheer velocity of star power making its way here over the next couple of years is truly something to behold. Could the Covid-19 pandemic be fast-tracking this “Miami-gration,” or is it a simple matter of the stars (no pun intended) aligning at the right time? We examine the trend in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

$30 million: Price of Coral Gables estate purchased by “Happy” producer, rapper, and singer Pharrell Williams in April. Williams was the first major celebrity to purchase Miami property this year, and was open about the pandemic being a major influence in his decision. [TheRealDeal]

Six: The number of Super Bowl rings won by Tom Brady, who, along with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, will be building a new environmentally-friendly mansion on Miami’s tony Indian Creek Island. The couple reportedly paid more than $17 million for the property. [NYPost]

$8 billion: Estimated annual revenue generated by investment giant Goldman Sachs’ asset management division, which is reportedly considering a relocation from New York City to South Florida for tax advantages. The bank’s success in operating remotely during the pandemic persuaded members of its leadership team to consider this move, which could dramatically alter NYC’s status as the nation’s financial center. [Bloomberg]

4: Indian Creek Island lot number set to be purchased by White House advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law. The couple are reportedly paying more than $30 million for the property, which sits on a private, guarded and gated island. The lot includes 1.84 acres with 200 feet of private waterfront, and is the former home of singer Julio Iglesias. [NYPost]

24,860: Square footage of North Bay Road home purchased in August by supermodel Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner, who will join his brother Jared in Miami. Their $23.5 million Miami Beach mansion includes eight bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a pool, wine cellar, private gym, and summer kitchen. [VanityFair]

