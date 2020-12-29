Open Menu

Bay Harbor Islands waterfront spec mansion sells for $12M, setting record

Seller’s agent Nelson Gonzalez said buyer signed the contract after seeing it on a Facetime video

Miami /
Dec.December 29, 2020 05:30 PM
By Ina Cordle
9540 West Broadview Drive (Luxhunters Production)

In a virtual sale, an investment manager paid $11.5 million for a waterfront spec mansion in Bay Harbor Islands, setting a record price for the town.

Bay Harbor Project LLC sold the house at 9540 West Broadview Drive to Casa “J” LLC, led by Michele and Drew Figdor, records show. Drew Figdor is the portfolio manager at New York-based TIG Advisors.

Nelson Gonzalez

The seller is tied to Miami-based Gamma Construction, said Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, who represented the seller. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

Gonzalez said it was his first virtual sale. He showed the house to the buyer through a Facetime video, and it went into contract before the buyers ever saw it in person. He said it is the highest sale price ever in Bay Harbor Islands history.

The 8,500-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, one-half bath, a sauna and two kitchens. It has 80 feet of waterfront, according to the listing. CB Design handled the interior design, according to Gonzalez.

Gamma Construction is also building a spec home next door that is not yet on the market, Gonzalez said.

“I believe in Bay Harbor because everything is moving in that direction, prices are going to go a lot higher there,” he said.

Among other recent sales in Bay Harbor Islands, the former chairman and CEO of Moët Hennessy sold his waterfront home — with a wine cellar — at 9440 West Broadview Drive for $8.1 million in October.

In nearby Bal Harbour, the co-owners of Duty Free Americas, a chain of airport and border town stores, purchased a waterfront home for $5.5 million in September, adding to their collection. Also in September, real estate development sales and marketing expert Louise Sunshine paid $3 million for an oceanfront condo at Bellini.





