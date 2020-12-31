Developer Sady Chocron sold a nearly completed waterfront home in Hallandale Beach for $4.8 million, setting a record for residential sales in the Broward County city.

Chocron’s 500 Oleander Drive LLC sold the Golden Isles home at 500 Oleander Drive to Paul Vickers, the CEO of Canada-based Penny Lane Entertainment, according to property records.

The home was listed for $5.1 million with Alan Chocron of Douglas Elliman. Scott Eric Klein of Insignia International Properties represented Vickers. The previous record in Hallandale was set by the $4 million sale of 400 Tamarind Drive in 2019.

Chocron paid $1.2 million for the Oleander Drive lot in 2016. Construction started in 2018.

The 6,000-square-foot house includes seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage, a pool, 100-foot dock and 240 feet of water frontage.

Last year, Chocron filed plans for a live-work mixed-use building in Miami’s Morningside neighborhood.

Just south in Golden Beach, Sammy Sosa’s home went on the market for nearly $20 million and the owner of a real estate investment firm recently bought a waterfront home for $5.3 million.