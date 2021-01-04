An Atlanta-based real estate investor sold a new waterfront Palm Beach home for $18.4 million.

Eduard de Guardiola and his wife Melissa G. Bridgers sold the 7,000-square-foot house built this year at 235 Via Vizcaya, property records show. 235VV Holdings LLC, which is tied to attorney Michael Kosnitzky of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, purchased the property.

The $18.4 million price breaks down to about $2,530 per square foot. Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented the seller and the buyer.

De Guardiola leads the real estate investment company Vista Realty Partners, which is based in Atlanta. He and Bridgers paid $5.1 million for the land in 2017, and completed the home this year.

The Palm Beach house hit the market in February for $19.9 million, and the price increased by $1 million in May.

The two-story house features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a wine cellar, fireplace, elevator, a covered balcony on the second floor, and a 40-foot pool with a spa.

In 2016, de Guardiola sold a six-bedroom house in Palm Beach for nearly $5 million.

Recent Palm Beach home sales include Jimmy Buffett’s sale of 309 Garden Road for $6.9 million and David and Constance Littman’s $55 million purchase of an oceanfront estate.