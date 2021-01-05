Open Menu

Daughter of late Walmart CEO buys his waterfront Delray Beach home for $8M

Late seller and his wife bought the home in 2007

Miami
Jan.January 05, 2021
By Jordan Pandy
Dayna Martz & 995 South Ocean Boulevard (Google Maps)

995 South Ocean Boulevard

The estate of the late president and CEO of Walmart sold a beachfront Delray Beach home to a company linked to his daughter for $8.4 million.

Records show Glass Investments LLC sold 995 South Ocean Boulevard to PMD Enterprises LLC, another Arkansas company.

The address listed for Glass Investments links to David D. Glass, the former president and CEO of Walmart. Glass also owned the Kansas City Royals, but sold the team in 2019 for $1 billion. Glass died in January 2020. His daughter, Dayna A. Martz, signed the deed on behalf of Glass Investments as a manager of the company.

PMD Enterprises LLC links to Phil Martz, the husband of Dayna. According to the Kansas City Royals’ front office directory, Dayna, who is still a member of the team’s board of directors, is chairman of PMD Enterprises and secretary and treasurer of the Glass Family Foundation.

Property records show David Glass and his wife Ruth paid $9.2 million for the two-story home in 2007. In 2016, David and Ruth transferred ownership of the home to The Glass Revocable Trust, and in 2018 to Glass Investments LLC.

The 6,143-square-foot house has five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, according to property records. It was built in 1990.

Also recently in Delray Beach, Max Weinberg sold his home for $5.15 million, and the estate of a late developer sold a waterfront mansion for $5.8 million.

In September, homebuilding firm Mark Timothy bought an oceanfront lot in Delray Beach for $11 million.





