Open Menu

Islamorada closes administrative building due to Covid-19

Offices expected to reopen Jan. 19

Miami /
Jan.January 05, 2021 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
86800 Overseas Highway, Islamorada (Google Maps, iStock)

86800 Overseas Highway, Islamorada (Google Maps, iStock)

Anyone trying to drop off hard copy permit applications in the Upper Florida Keys village of Islamorada is out of luck for the next two weeks.

The village closed its main administration building to visitors until Jan. 19 after four staff members tested positive for Covid-19, according to The Miami Herald. Building and planning department applications still can be submitted, processed, reviewed and issued electronically for now.

Last year, Covid-19 infections caused the city of West Miami to close its main building and Bay Harbor Islands to close its town hall, according to the Herald.

Miami-Dade building officials temporarily closed the county’s permitting and inspection center in March after learning an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Positive Covid-19 results from workers also have caused shutdowns for private offices, such as JPMorgan Chase’s 383 Madison Avenue building in New York, and for hotels, like the Clevelander South Beach. A positive test result for Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks resulted in the administration department at the Palm Beach County governmental center closing for cleaning in July.

[Miami Herald] — Wade Tyler Millward

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusflorida keysislamorada

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen; Pharrell Williams; Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Getty, iStock)

South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020

South Florida’s biggest real estate stories of 2020
Curtis Skomp and Anthony Askowitz with 98800 Overseas Highway, Key Largo and 410 Caroline Street, Key West (RE/MAX)

RE/MAX Advance Realty acquires Florida Keys brokerage

RE/MAX Advance Realty acquires Florida Keys brokerage
Victor Ballestas and Wrecker’s Cay

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys

Integra scores approval for waterfront workforce housing project in Florida Keys
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis says restaurants in Florida can operate at up to 100% capacity

DeSantis says restaurants in Florida can operate at up to 100% capacity
Peter Vauthy and Red South Beach (Getty)

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more

The Weekly Dish: Red South Beach signs $5M lease for new space & more
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order

Miami-Dade police said pre-Covid evictions could resume. Then came mayor’s stop order
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more

Miami-Dade begins phase 2 reopening: movie theaters, bowling alleys and more
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two

DeSantis moves Miami-Dade, Broward counties into phase two
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.